Rep. Kim Schrier spent Thursday visiting both Lower and Upper County, listening to the concerns and accomplishments of her constituents.
Schrier started her day conducting a small business tour in downtown Ellensburg, visiting multiple locations and talking with business owners. She then headed up to Cle Elum to hold a town hall event at the Putnam Centennial Center. At that event, she fielded questions ranging from environment to quality of life issues facing county residents, as well as the current political environment in Washington D.C.
ON MAINTAINING MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY
Schrier said as long as there is a Democratic majority in congress, the current levels of both social safety nets will remain the same.
“We will not change the retirement age,” she said. “I have co-sponsored legislation to fund Social Security until 2100 by essentially scrapping the cap. This is something that I do not believe Republican senators will want to deny. These are our seniors. We made a promise that we would make them whole with medical care and Social Security.”
Schrier explained that before Social Security existed, there was an epidemic of seniors living in poverty, and that was a national disgrace in her eyes.
“We cannot go there again,” she said. “I will fight against that.”
ON ADDRESSING POVERTY
Addressing a constituent’s current living situation regarding the SNAP program, otherwise known as food stamps, Schrier explained that if an individual owns a home but has no source of income, they don’t qualify for certain levels of social benefits they need in order to survive.
“We have had to be on defense about SNAP,” she said. “In Washington state and in about 40 other states, they have been able to expand SNAP benefits beyond what the federal government has.”
Schrier explained that the federal rule is that if an individual qualifies for food stamps if they fall within the 130th percentile of the poverty level. She said that rule can cause serious cost of living challenges for people that lie on the fringe of that percentage.
“The problem is that if you earn 50 cents an hour more and your cross that threshold, which is something like $13 an hour, then you completely lose your SNAP benefits,” she said. “You end up actually losing more than you earned. You end up more in the hole.”
In order to combat this, she said Washington and other states have gone above the federal mandate and expanded the percentile to 200%. Under that structure, she said people who are at the 130th percentile experience a slight decrease in benefits, but they don’t disappear.
“It still incentivizes work,” she said. “It still incentivizes saving. It doesn’t penalize you for earning more, and you can keep some benefits, so you still don’t go hungry. That’s being threatened right now.”
Another social safeguard Schrier said is currently being threatened is what’s called categorical eligibility. Under this program, a family that qualifies for the SNAP program is automatically qualified and enrolled for a free school lunch program for their children.
“It saves a ton of paperwork and bureaucracy, because they are overlapping populations,” she said. “Instead of that money being spent on paperwork and bureaucracy, hiring more people to work behind desks, it actually goes towards food for kids. That program has been attacked and is being dismantled by the USDA right now, which cuts a million children across the country off free lunch. I just want you to think about what that does to school performance, to school behavior, what that does to children during the summer and on the weekends when they can’t take food home or have a summer feeding program.”
Schrier said the potential dismantling of that program effects the schools themselves, because under the program if a school has more than 40% of their students enrolled in the free lunch program, the entire school population become eligible for the benefits.
“I think this is a highly misguided place to cut benefits,” she said. “SNAP benefits pay off not just for the recipients, it also pays off for the economy. It pays for our supermarkets where those dollars are spent, and it keeps them in business.”
ON STRENGTHENING BORDER SECURITY
Schrier said it is inexcusable for undocumented immigrants who have committed major crimes to be allowed to remain in the country, but stressed the primary focus on border security should be placed on that issue and not on detaining families at the border.
“We absolutely need to have secure borders,” she said. “There’s no question about it, and that is why we do need funding for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. “
ON THE ONGOING IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
Schrier explained the high crimes and misdemeanor charge against President Trump constitutes an abuse of power that was pushing a foreign entity to investigate a political rival for the president’s own personal benefit.
“It turned out that this ally of ours, Ukraine, was facing a hostile and aggressive Russia and needed our financial aid for weapons systems to defend against Russia,” she said. “So that is an abuse of power, and then stonewalling a congressional investigation is obstruction.”
Schrier said in the future, if there is ever a Democratic president who tries to put him or herself above the law, doing something that places their own interests above the needs of the country resulting in a similar congressional investigation, they will be held to that same standard being pursued during the current situation.
“Nobody is above the law,” she said.
Schrier said she hopes that her constituents would expect her to serve to their level of expectations in the same regard.
“That I would not be subject to bribe others,” she said. “That I would not for example go to Wenatchee and say I will do this favor for you, as long as you do something for me. I think it’s really important that we hold our elected officials, all of them now and future to a standard of behavior where we put our constituents first. Where you put country above party. Where you put country above your personal interests.”