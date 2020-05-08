State Rep. Tom Dent (R-13th District), resident of the Moses Lake area, will seek a fourth term in the House of Representatives, according to a news release from Dent’s campaign.
Dent is currently serving his third term in the State House.
Dent said he has focused on issues that impact the families and businesses of not only his area, but the entire state of Washington. To find sustainable solutions that provide good outcomes, he is involved in legislative committee operations to further address public matters. Some of his work includes:
n Serving as ranking minority member on the Early Learning and Human Resources Committee, which is responsible for setting policies around early learning, foster care, Child Protective Services (CPS) and mental health issues for children and youth. As part of these efforts, he is an active member of the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Early Learning Advisory Council and Oversight Board. Representative Dent said every child in Washington state should have the opportunity to succeed in school and life.
n Serving as the Assistant Ranking Member on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, which handles issues and policies surrounding agriculture, water, natural resources and Rural Economic Development. Because of the devastating blazes that have plagued the state, Dent formed the Wildfire Caucus.
“I began an effort to encourage the use of Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) as an initial attack force on fires,” Dent said in the release. “It is the goal of SEATS to tackle a fire within two hours, not two days. Burning up our natural resources is inherently wrong. We can and must do better”.
He is a member and was instrumental in forming the Pesticide Application Safety Committee.
n Serving on the House Transportation Committee. He is a member of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission which is charged with identifying opportunities to alleviate air traffic congestion issues and possible solutions in the state. Dent has a passion for aviation and is heavily involved with the Aviation Caucus. He continues to push to improve the aeronautics infrastructure in Washington.
Dent passed several pieces of common-sense legislation since taking office. He believes in instilling respect and trust as the foundation of relationship building. This outlook assists him in finding common ground with legislators on both sides of the aisle.
“I feel I have accomplished a great deal since taking office, and I am excited to continue the job the voters sent me here to do. I am honored to serve and wish to continue to act on behalf of the people of the 13th district,” Dent said.