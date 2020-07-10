A large hole was discovered in the right eastbound lane of the Vantage Bridge Friday morning, requiring repairs that will result in the closure of that lane over the weekend, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The hole, which measures roughly three by five feet is currently being repaired by WSDOT crews, and the release said the right lane in the eastbound direction will remain closed with an estimated reopening time of Sunday morning as the concrete needs time to cure.
“This is in the area where a project currently going on is repairing the pavement, and this specific spot was scheduled to be repaved later this summer,” the release states. “We are expecting significant traffic delays, so if possible please avoid the area or travel later at night or early in the day, and please slow down and stay alert for road crews working on the fix.”