As people consider their plans for the upcoming Independence Day weekend, local agencies ask they utilize safety protocols when it comes to lighting off fireworks.
A press release from the county said that the Kittitas County Fire Marshal does not anticipate the implementation of an outdoor burn ban or fireworks ban for the Fourth of July, due to the threshold not being met. Factors the release said go into that threshold include weather conditions and fuel moisture content.
“It will not be long before conditions in lower Kittitas County will necessitate the implementation of a burn ban, but not likely before July 4,” the release stated.
Although a ban is not likely for the weekend, the release encouraged residents to view a public fireworks display like the ones planned in Cle Elum and Ellensburg rather than discharge their own. For those who decide to proceed with putting on their own personal shows, the release said it is important to know where they are allowed and where they are prohibited within the county.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said one example of where fireworks are prohibited is within Ellensburg city limits. He said Ellensburg banned personal fireworks displays years ago.
For those who are in areas where they are legally allowed to light off fireworks and choose to do so, Sinclair said there are ways that can be done safely and respectfully. Safety measures include making sure children don’t have access to dangerous fireworks and designating a sober adult to light them off, as well as creating a defensible space around where the fireworks will be discharged, having water readily available in the case of a fire and also to place expired fireworks in so they don’t smolder and can be easily disposed of.
“Just being mindful of the fact that we are in dry conditions,” he said. “We did have a sort of a light spring, but we have dried out with the wind and heat. It doesn’t take much to light a fire right now, so we’re encouraging everybody to be good neighbors. A lot of pets are disturbed by fireworks, so be mindful of that. That’s what we’re advising people.”