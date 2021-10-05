top story Residents march for women's reproductive rights Saturday By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Approximately 75 residents attended the march for women’s rights Saturday, which travelled from Barge Hall to City Hall in Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Event organizer Eponine Romo prepares to lead a march advocating for women’s reproductive rights Saturday in Ellensburg. The event had approximately 75 attendees. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Event organizer Eponine Romo leads a demonstration for women’s reproductive rights down University Way in Ellensburg Saturday. The event gathered approximately 75 people, and was part of a national series of demonstrations against Texas legislation regarding abortion. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Approximately 75 residents attended the march for women’s rights Saturday, which travelled from Barge Hall to City Hall in Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Approximately 75 residents attended the march for women’s rights Saturday, which travelled from Barge Hall to City Hall in Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A series of national demonstrations against increasing restrictions on women’s reproductive rights had a local presence Saturday, as a large group of residents marched for the cause in Ellensburg.The march, which began at Barge Hall and proceeded along Main Street to City Hall saw approximately 75 people in attendance. Amongs them was Mary Pound, a Central Washington University student who learned about the event through a notice from Planned Parenthood.“I was excited to see one on campus this year,” she said. Pound said she has been attending demonstrations for years with her mother, and said it was something that stuck with her.“I think it is important to show your support for issues like this,” she said.With a solid turnout for the event, Pound said she thought it was encouraging to see people turning up to support the cause in Ellensburg, especially with the community still being in the grip of the pandemic.“It’s still nerve wracking sometimes to go out with this many people,” she said. “I think it’s awesome to see this many people out here showing their support.”GRASSROOTS EFFORTEvent organizer Eponine Romo said she was pleasantly surprised at the turnout for Saturday’s event, saying this was the first demonstration she has organized herself.“Other than social media and word of mouth, I didn’t have a whole lot of channels as far as getting it out there,” she said. “It was a lot more people than I had expected.”A senior at CWU studying political science and law and justice, Romo said she was inspired to plan the event after seeing other demonstrations being planned around the country in response to the legislation regarding abortion being pushed forward in Texas. “I was curious whether or not we had anything here,” she said. “After asking around for a while, there just wasn’t anything happening. About three weeks ago, I applied with the Women’s March Network to do the march. Once I got approved with them, I started going through the process of getting permits from the city and stuff like that.”During the march, Romo said the demonstration got what she felt was public support in the form of vehicles honking and waving as the march proceeded through town.“Obviously, it’s hard to tell if it’s positive honking or negative honking,” she said. “I feel like in general, honking is positive, so I feel like we had a lot of positive support.”In organizing the event, Romo said she feels like when a topic such as this gains momentum on the national stage, it is important to give a voice to smaller communities like Ellensburg.“I think we get bunched in with bigger communities sometimes,” she said. “When I was asking about marches, I was being told about stuff that was happening in Yakima and Seattle. I think it’s great that big cities have marches because they get the big numbers and they’re able to make the news a little easier, but I think it’s really important for small communities to still show up.”Romo said another critical element of holding smaller rallies in rural communities is that they allow marginalized community members to participate, as they may not be able to make it to a larger city to attend a demonstration.“It’s important to know they are supported,” she said. “Also, with the college here, I think it’s important to have events in town. That way, they don’t have to figure out how to get to bigger cities.”Another noticeable element of the demonstration was a varied demographic of both age and gender, with people of all walks attending. Romo said it was nice to see more than just college students showing up to lend support.“Even cooler than that was hearing the younger crowd talk about how nice it was that the older crowd was out there, because it’s more of a progressive movement,” she said. “On the other side, I would hear the older attendees talk about how inspiring it was to see the younger people who were there. It was nice to see the respect and admiration they had for each other.”After seeing the success of the event, Romo said others who are considering organizing a demonstration advocating for a cause should absolutely follow their gut and make it happen.“I would say do it,” she said. “It’s really scaring and overwhelming at times, but as soon as I said that I’m willing to host this and asked if anyone could step up and help, there was an overwhelming amount of support from other people in the community. We got art supplies for signs, and somebody let us use their art studio to have a space to make signs. People just really pitched in, so it seems really overwhelming, but a lot of people will come out to help and get it done.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in community Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter