Kittitas County is not immune to petty crimes seen more commonly in urban areas, and the rash of mail thefts throughout the county is a perfect example of the real-life problems facing homeowners these days.
The incidences of porch and mailbox pirates helping themselves to other people’s property has become a somewhat regular incidence within the county, with almost daily reports surfacing on the Daily Record’s blotter. Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett said the issue has been a problem for residents for quite a while now.
“We’re frustrated along with the community at these kinds of opportunistic theft,” he said. “We’re angry at the selfishness people who are committing these thefts are demonstrating.”
Although Whitsett said the KCSO has been seeing a rise in calls regarding mail theft over the last three months, he said the call numbers are not a reliable metric for measuring the true level of incidents, as he said they believe many of the incidents are not being reported by homeowners.
“Like certain other crimes, we know it’s one that is frequently underreported,” he said. “We think that the problem is more common and widespread than our statistics would indicate.”
Before the current rash of mail theft, the county tended to see incidents rise during the holidays, when more packages were being shipped to homes. Whitsett said it is reasonable to infer that the rise of thefts over the past year coincide with the shift towards E-commerce as people have been home more during pandemic-related shutdowns.
“When people had no other realistic option during the lockdown and people were advised due to their risk of COVID to avoid public contact, they’re making a very reasonable choice to have things delivered,” he said. “Because of that general rise, this crime of opportunity has more opportunities.”
Although incidents have been reported in both rural and suburban settings, Whitsett said rural boxes tend to be more vulnerable to theft, due to decreased traffic and increased distance between neighbors.
“It’s the kind of commonsense things that people would be able to think of for themselves in assessing this kind of crime,” he said. “They realize it for the most part when it happens.”
Working with the community, Whitsett said the sheriff’s office has been able to make one arrest of a mail theft subject, and has also gathered further intelligence about potential suspects and incidents from proactive citizens.
“This is happening everywhere,” he said. “Not just in our community, but in surrounding communities. It has been for a while. We’re not talking about just one person or a crew. This is a crime trend. To deal with it, it’s going to take a continuing active role from the community acting in cooperation with law enforcement to continue to shut it down.”
As people continue to use E-commerce more and more, Whitsett said residents need to continue to be innovative in how they plan those deliveries, especially when they don’t plan on being home when deliveries happen.
“We’ve seen success with people who have security cameras,” he said. “You may still have a package swiped, but the security camera might deter it. If it does happen, we see cases where we then have visual evidence that can help us get somewhere on that investigation.”
Other tools Whitsett said can help homeowners deter theft include signing up for delivery notifications, as well as scheduling deliveries to neighbors who they know will be home or using post office boxes.
“There’s a variety of different ways that folks are trying to work around this problem,” he said. “We recommend that people continue to think creatively about how to do that as well as work with us to go after the criminals they see doing suspicious things.”
Beyond getting creative, Whitsett said the most valuable assets county residents people have at their disposal is the ability to work with their neighbors to keep an eye on things, as well as utilizing the sheriff’s office in investigations.
“It’s something that characterizes our community that we appreciate and we want to preserve is citizens utilizing us and communicating with us about what’s happening,” he said. “We understand from a pragmatic perspective why someone might not want to take the time to report a mail theft. They may think what are the odds that something is going to be done about it but having the fullest information we can about where these things are happening really does turn out to make investigations. If something is reported in one end of the county and turns up in another end, it can be a part of the investigation that gets us somewhere. Our deputies are available, and people can report this anytime night or day. It’s at your convenience, and we do appreciate it.”
When calling to make a report, Whitsett encouraged residents to think about how to be the best possible witnesses, saying the more detail that is known about an incident will help increase the odds of an investigation that will produce a suspect. With help from the community, he said the KCSO can continue to battle the issue.
“Our rates of property crime and especially violent crime are pretty low compared to a lot of areas around us, but we don’t live on an island,” he said. “We do experience the same crime trends that are going on around us, and we want to continue to build the relationship law enforcement has with the community here to effectively maintain the community we want to live in.”