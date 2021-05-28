The resignation of transportation director Eric Engle will not affect the Ellensburg School District’s plans to shorten the gap between elementary and secondary scheduling, according to district officials.
Engle will not be leaving the district until he and his team present their findings to the school board June 9.
“He (Engle) has an opportunity to work with the education service district which is near Spokane … it was really an opportunity for him and we wish him well with that,” Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “But it is not going to affect the work that we’re doing right now with putting these models together.”
ESD had to re-evaluate the transportation model for next year due to a lack of bus drivers, which in turn caused school start times to change. As a result, a tiered-transportation system was created, the catch being secondary and elementary level schools would start and end nearly two hours apart. District families spoke out against this model as the gap between starts was too long, and getting their children to school on time would be difficult to schedule.
The district has since been looking for ways to shorten the gap between start times, and have found a couple possibilities, two of which will be presented to the board on June 9 by Engle and his team. Both options being presented to the board will have secondary level schools starting first, as it should close the two hour gap by about 30 minutes.
The first option will stop there, with the tiered system only having the secondary level start earlier, and the gap between school start times staying at about 90 minutes. The second option is a reevaluation of the boundary model. This model will still have secondary students starting first, but will also look at where students live and how long it will take to transport them to certain schools. Using this information, the district will re-write the bus routes to ensure the most efficient transportation, although the degrees of which is yet to be announced.
“What’s going to narrow the gap more at this point?” Haberer said. “Will it be just the tiered system or will it be the tiered system with boundaries? That’s what is being worked on right now.”
Haberer said Engle wont leave the district until June 18. Starting Tuesday, June 1, the district will begin looking for a new transportation director, which they hope find by the end of the month. The district will first look at employees internally to see if anyone will be able to take over the position. If no candidate can be found, they will start searching externally.