The Valley Musical Theater is taking back the stage next weekend with “Mamma Mia!” The show had a bit of a dramatic pause thanks to the pandemic, which delayed the opening two years.
“It was disappointing because we were so geared up for the musical, and so ready to go, to just not be able to do it and not know when we would ever be able to do it was very disheartening for all of us on the production team,” said director Jim Denison. “The wait was terrible because we had to wait a year and still couldn’t do it, then we waited another year, and luckily we are able to do it now. Even now we are just sitting around waiting for something to happen where they shut us down again.”
The show is one of Denison’s favorites and involves music from the band ABBA. The plot revolves around a young woman, Sophie Sheridan (played by Carol Ritzenthaler) preparing for her wedding in the Greek islands with her mother Donna (played by Hildi Youngblood). The woman secretly invites three men to the island, suspecting one of them to be her father.
Denison said the show is one of his favorites, and while he is not a fan of the 2008 movie, he claims to have seen the theater performance over a dozen times.
“My kids grew up listening to this because this is my favorite music, ABBA is my favorite group, always has been. So even when they were little, they were singing all these songs from the musical before the musical even existed,” Denison said.
The two-year delay changed the show, especially in the casting department. Many of the people who were going to audition for roles had left the theater, Ellensburg or were simply unavailable. On the flip side, some of the main actors in the show, including Ritzenthaler, would not have been cast two years ago because they were not old enough.
The full named cast is Hildi Youngblood and Carol Ritzenthaler as Donna and Sophie Sheridan, Patrick Nolan as Sam Carmichael, Gabriel Lotto as Bill Austin, Tristan Blaisdell as Harry Bright, Jodi Erickson as Tanya, Alyssa Gregor as Rosie, Dallin Millard as Sky, Elin Callender-Bohman as Ali, Shaedyn Weber as Lisa, Kyle Nolan as Pepper, Nathaniel Arango as Eddie and Jared Carter as Father Alexandrios.
Something that remained somewhat constant over the two-year delay is the sets. Denison said the sets were built by Kathleen Beach and J.D. Zimny, but the design was agreed on back in 2020 by Denison and Beach.
The stage has some moving parts but is mostly static, meaning the curtain will never close between scenes, and there are only minor changes made by the stage crew. Denison said the static stage was a deliberate choice because it allows the audience to see what was happening with the set.
This is one of, if not the most expensive shows the Valley Musical Theater has ever put on. Most of the expenses come from getting the licensing rights to the show. Because the musical is relatively new, the license for community theater is expensive and was only available recently. Denison said the show had to get grants and sponsorships to help pay for the license, and those deals have luckily stuck around during the two-year delay.
The show officially opens in the Morgan Performing Arts Center starting July 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Valley Musical Theater website for $18 for student/seniors and $20 for adult/general. The runtime is listed at 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. The show is rated PG-13.