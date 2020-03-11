Margret Chandler walked slowly through the Western Culture and Arts Center Friday afternoon, looking at the new space committed to up-and-coming artists from around Kittitas County.
The photographs by Nick Burson displayed life above the tree line and the glass sculpture by Brenda McPherson sparkled in the setting lights. She was especially proud of the guitar art her daughter Re Hart had on display as part of the new exhibit featuring new artists.
But Re’s work that was near and dear to her heart didn’t hang on the wall, but from her ears. Every now and then, when she turned her silver wire loop earrings would catch the light just right and shine like the stars.
Re Hart’s work is called Retired Strings, and these particular strings were even more special because they belonged to her father B. Keith Chandler’s guitar and now they were a part of her mother’s most treasured jewelry collection.
“We lost my dad last July. These were the strings off his guitar,” Hart said. “This is a way to remember and honor him.”
Hart is one of three new local artists whose work is on display in the space between the entryway and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. Not only is it a premier showcase in a legendary museum in historical downtown Ellensburg, it’s an opportunity for previously unknown artists to display and possibly sell their work.
“It’s always good to have new artists and to be able to support people,” Clymer Museum director Elise Warren said. “What we’re doing with this is showing Western art can be tied into the community like it has been in the past.
“The exhibit will be rotating and stay up for a month at a time. Deb (Hulbert) is mostly doing the recruiting and I make the final decision on what goes up.”
Hart’s contribution to this display is a vividly decorated acoustic guitar that not only fits into her artistic world, but her creative world as a recording artist. Hart is the singer/song writer for the Spiced Rye Band, which will playing at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Gala and Auction at the Windrow Hotel Ballroom on Thursday.
“The art is really focused on my music. Everything I do is reclaimed material. I love transforming instruments that aren’t being played anymore into what I call Retired Treasurers.
“I try to give it new purpose through my art. I don’t ever use the same thing twice. I like to take strings off any string instrument and make guitar string jewelry out of it. Instead of throwing them in the garbage, I give them new purpose. The guitars I use aren’t being played anymore.”
The guitar hanging on the wall in the Clymer display is a Roy Clark brand that has a special meaning, she said, because Clark was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.
“Roy Clark was an amazing player and I purposely didn’t cover his name when I did the artwork on it because of how good of a musician he was,” Hart said. “I just feel really honored to have my work in here with all the other great artists.”
Spiced Rye Band is planning two CD release parties, including a digital release party at The Red Pickle in late March, and a physical release party at Thrall & Dodge Winery in mid-April. The band is currently playing two Friday’s a month at the Thrall & Dodge Winery in Kittitas from 6 to 8 p.m.
You can also catch them across the county at places like:
March 12: Chamber of Commerce Gala & Auction, Ellensburg
April 24: Roslyn Eagles, Roslyn
June 6: Wheel Line Cider, Upper Badger Pocket
June 14: Wheel Line Cider, Upper Badger Pocket
If you are interested in guitar string jewelry visit hartstringsnlace.com.