It’s not exactly dinner and a show, but Friday night’s Richard Elliott Art Dedication does bring together the artistic talents of the well-known local artist and 37-year resident with the singing and dancing talents of the Ellensburg High School production of “State Fair.”
The night is two-fold, beginning at 5:30 p.m. when the members of the Ellensburg Arts Commission and Ellensburg City Council dedicate four pieces of late artist Richard Elliott’s work at 5:30 pm on Friday at the Morgan Middle School.
The art is part of Elliott’s reflective works and was purchased by the city as part of its permanent collection on loan to the school district. Consultant Jane Orleman said the pieces were selected because of their strong impact on the Ellensburg community and its youth.
Ellensburg Arts Commission chair Alex Eyre and vice-chair Monica Miller worked with the school district to install the art, and to place a plaque with information about the pieces and the artist.
“We are thrilled to be able to showcase such a talented and unique local artist at our school. Students go by Dick and Jane’s Spot (101 N. Pearl St.) all the time while they are in town, and now they get to appreciate it and learn more about his work when they get to school,” Morgan Middle School principal Michelle Bibich said. “The pieces look amazing and it really adds to the entry of Morgan Middle School.”
Richard “Dick” Elliott was a well-known artist and permanent resident of Ellensburg from 1971 until his passing in 2008. He arrived at Central Washington State College (now CWU) in 1963, receiving a Bachelor’s in Art in 1971.
Also, Friday night at Morgan is a performance of the Ellensburg High School Winter Musical, “State Fair” at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.