Ringing in the New Year Jan 2, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Cobrahawk performs on New Years Eve at the Pearl Bar & Grill. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now A couple brings in the the new year with a kiss Tuesday night at Pounders Bar & Grill. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Revelers brought in the New Year with a celebation at the Hotel Windrow Tuesday night. Courtesy of Hotel Windrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg brought in the New Year with celebrations in establishments across the city and with people setting off fireworks — New Year’s Eve is the one day fireworks are legal in the city of Ellensburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firework New Year's Eve New Year City Celebration People Establishment Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal farm recycling Christmas trees for goat feedKittitas County Sheriff's Office undergoes command restructure for 2020Sonic Drive-in wait to last through 2020Dec. 31 blotter: Break in, bro hair, deer in the roadFISH Food Bank Executive Director Peggy Morache named person of yearDec. 28-30 blotter: Public urination, animal problems, cattle escapingDec. 25-26 blotter: Christmas call, loud music, abandoned car1 dead after car eluding police crashes into trainMan charged with murder of man along logging roadGuest column: Concerns with city annexation plans Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter