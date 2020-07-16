As Kittitas County grapples with a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, some hard decisions will have to be made if the numbers aren’t brought back under control in the near future.
In an attempt to mitigate community spread of the virus, the Kittitas County Public Health Department made the decision Tuesday to close Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park, as well as the access points to Carey Lake/Peoples Pond. Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said he had concerns about large gatherings as the county moved into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
“I knew those were problematic,” he said. “I debated whether or not to carve that out of our ask for moving into Phase 3, but I decided to leave that in hoping that we as a community could continue to do right thing, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.”
Since the county moved to Phase 3 on June 23, Larson said the case numbers have increased in part due to gatherings of people who aren’t practicing basic safety protocol such as social distancing and masking.
“Almost all of our disease that’s increased since June 23 have been in people who are out and about,” he said. “For example, we had 20 cases related to a graduation party on June 19. By the time we were in Phase 3, those people were starting to become positive.”
Looking at the data, Larson said the main point that stands out is that people are not taking the concept of social distancing seriously. He said contact tracing has shown positive cases being associated with gatherings such as the aforementioned graduation party, as well as birthday and Fourth of July parties.
Moving forward, Larson said there are two ways the county can work to mitigate an increased rise in cases. One option is to move back to Phase 2, a decision Larson said the state has left up to counties to decide based upon local data. The other option would be to remove the large gathering component of the current Phase 3 allowances, but that comes with it’s own set of difficulties. A planned event sanctioned by the county is easy to enforce masking and social distancing guidelines, but Larson pointed out such actions are impossible with private gatherings.
“Individual people’s parties we cannot do that with,” he said.
Instead, Larson said the decision was made to try and encourage people to maintain social distancing and allow the county to try to move forward towards three main goals: preventing deaths in long-term care facilities, keeping businesses open and reopening schools in September.
INFECTION RATE INCREASING
Over the last two weeks, Larson said the county’s infection rate has been 113.1 cases per 100,000 people. Contrast that number with June 23, when that number was below 25. As a result of the increase, Larson said the county is not currently meeting the metrics necessary to move forward, hence the closure of the park.
The park itself has been notorious over the summer for attracting large gatherings of people, with at least some portion of the visitors coming from out of county. Larson said the county is aware of those issues, as witnessed with the recent drowning death of a Yakima County resident. As far as the large gatherings at the park are concerned, Larson said he was notified of the recent boat races held at the park after the event occurred, and would not have approved of it happening from a Phase 3 standpoint had he known in advance.
“I can’t say that any of those things impacted our disease rate currently,” he said. “We have not traced much of our disease to outside of the county, but certainly if you think about folks coming from a very high-incidence county like Yakima, Grant, Chelan or Douglas to recreate here, it’s likely that some of that’s going to be spreading disease here. We certainly have been concerned about that in Upper County for quite some time.”
Before looking at options such as reducing the number of people who can gather in one place under the current guidelines, Larson said the county is working with the city of Ellensburg to look at other options, such as maintaining youth baseball tournaments during the summer but vetting where teams are coming from to ensure they aren’t traveling from high-incidence counties. In the meantime, he said issues like resuming in-class instruction in the fall will depend on where the county falls on the metric scale.
“To open schools safely, the metric we would be looking at is less than 5% of individuals tested positive in the last week,” he said. “We want that rate of new cases to be less than 5%. Our cases are 6.2% currently. They’re close, where Grant County for example is 17% of cases that are positive. Our rate of positives are going up, but our rate of percent of new cases are also going up, so I look at all of the metrics.”
Despite the rise, Larson said the county is moving forward and keeping up with contract tracing, as well as maintaining hospital bed capacity needs for the community. Looking into the future, he said any decision made will come from an analysis of data trends.
“It takes a couple of weeks when we make some kind of decision, because the incubation of the disease is 14 days,” he said. “I wouldn’t make another decision on this, say next Monday, because I wouldn’t have enough data.”
As the county moves forward during the pandemic, Larson said it is important that residents maintain focus on doing what it takes to keep businesses open, getting students back in school and preventing deaths within the community. Simple actions such as maintaining social distance, staying within a limited group of people and wearing a mask in public can go a long way towards maintaining forward momentum.
“Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should do something,” he said. “Think about what our goals are.”