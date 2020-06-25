City crews finished up the grinding portion of the nine-block, $551,000, grind and overlay project on South Main Street between Third Avenue to Mountain View Avenue on Tuesday.
Central Paving of Ellensburg is scheduled to begin paving Monday night and expected to have it completed by July 2. It will still take another 30 days before the permanent striping is down, but city engineer Josh Mattson said the project will give motorists a nice stretch of roadway for the next 10 years.
“We went in and removed two inches of the top surface, which is where most of your wear is at. Then they replaced that with another two inches of fresh new asphalt,” Mattson said. “Typically, depending on the stress and the wear and tear, those are on a 10-year rotation. The grind was excellent.
“Everything is done at night to minimize traffic delays. They’ll start paving Monday night and finish up on Thursday.”
City construction shut down in March and was allowed to begin again on May 1. Mattson said crews have been working steady ever since. They are currently working on a half block curb and gutter project on Willow Street.
“We’re widening Willow Street, putting curb and gutter this week, which is making good progress,” Mattson said. “It will have bike lanes, wide sidewalks and buffer strips with trees. It’s going to be a pretty nice project when it’s all done.”
In other city news:
n The Washington State Deptartment of Health has granted Kittitas County a Safe State Washington Plan Phase 3 variance. Most of the city facilities and programs will re-start July 1 with modifications.
n The Ellensburg Arts Commission has established a Creative Relief Fund to support artists and art organizations adversely impacted by COVID-19.
Apply online at https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us/400/Ellensburg-Arts
Grant awards not to exceed $5,000 per applicant.
n Visit the COVID-19 tab on the city’s homepage to get reliable, current information about Reopening Guidance for Businesses and Workers, and Individual/Family listing of resources for housing/rental assistance, food, unemployment and well-being.
The city of Ellensburg has six vacancies on various boards and commissions:
n Building Appeals Board (2 vacancies)
n Landmarks and Design Commission (professional designation)
n Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (recipient designation)
n Parks and Recreation Commission
n Utility Advisory Committee (city utility customer)
The application may be completed on line. Information regarding the city’s boards and commissions can be found at https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us/79/Boards-Commissions.