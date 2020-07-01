State Route 821 is still closed Wednesday morning while crews fight the Big Horn Fire. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday the fire was listed as 40% contained.
The Big Horn Fire was reported after 2 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 21 on State Route 821, about 7 miles south of Ellensburg.
As of 9 p.m., the fire was at about 400 acres and burning in mostly grass. Aircraft, engines and crews were on scene during the day, with engines and personnel expected to stay overnight, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
The road was closed between milepost 3 near Sundown M Ranch on the Yakima side and at milepost 24 near Thrall Road on the Ellensburg side, according to the Washington State Patrol. Interstate 82 was available as an alternate route.