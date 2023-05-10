The Nick Mardon Trio opened Saturday’s music at the 2023 “Rockin’ the Red Horse” event Saturday afternoon. Road Fever closed up the two-day schedule on Saturday night, and local bands Loco Motion and Rusty Cage were the entertainment on Friday.
New VFW Post 683 commander Kristen Ashley (left) and senior vice commander Tiffany Metzger were on hand distributing information and enjoying the festivities at the Rockin' the Red Horse event on Saturday.
The Nick Mardon Trio opened Saturday’s music at the 2023 “Rockin’ the Red Horse” event Saturday afternoon. Road Fever closed up the two-day schedule on Saturday night, and local bands Loco Motion and Rusty Cage were the entertainment on Friday.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
New VFW Post 683 commander Kristen Ashley (left) and senior vice commander Tiffany Metzger were on hand distributing information and enjoying the festivities at the Rockin' the Red Horse event on Saturday.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The “Rockin’ the Red Horse” Motorcycle Show and raffle this weekend was a fundraiser for the VFW Post 683.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The annual fundraiser for the local VFW 683 honored military veterans for their service.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The local veteran community and music fans enjoyed a weekend of music called "Rockin' the Red Horse," a fundraiser for the VFW Post 683.
The 8th annual “Rockin’ the Red Horse” weekend concluded Sunday with thousands of dollars in donations raised to benefit the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683.
The weekend, a part of Washington state’s Motorcycle Awareness Month, included a motorcycle run through lower county and judged bike show, live music by four different bands and a raffle to benefit the VFW.
There was also a display of motorcycle stunts performed by the famous Pacific Northwest-based Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Drill Team.
The “Rockin’ the Red Horse” resumed its weekend-long event following a three-year break. During the past three years, the event had to forgo its bike show due to attendance uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Beryl Kelley, one of the event’s organizers.
The event concluded with a silent auction for a 1996 Harley Davidson FXD Dyna Super Glide, donated by Dan Miles to the VFW. The bike was restored for the event by one of the performing bands’ members, Christopher Hobbs, also known as “AA Bottom.”
“People were generous, out in the sunshine to help raise money for the VFW,” Hobbs said. “We all had a great time.”
The auction saw the restored Harley sold to a lucky buyer for $4,100, according to VFW Post 683 Commander Kristin Ashley.
In total, more than $6,500 was raised to benefit the VFW and Kittitas County veterans, Kelley said.
“We have a lot of members of our community that are veterans,” Kelley said. “They deserve our support.”
The funds raised will be used to remodel the VFW’s bathrooms and showers, as well as turn their washer and dryer facility into a public laundromat for community use, Ashley said.
“It will be open to everyone, not just veterans,” Ashley said. “It gives people a little bit more dignity to be able to (use a private shower and laundromat facility) in a more personal manner.”
Ashley says the funds will also be used to support veterans and their families in Kittitas County.
The event afforded the VFW Post a place to extend their community outreach and to recruit more veterans to the branch.
The VFW is a nonprofit organization composed of certain eligible veterans and has over 1.6 million members worldwide. Typically, a U.S. military veteran would need to demonstrate proof they were in a combat zone to become a member of a post.
“The VFW needs special treatment,” Ashley said. “We come home with different kinds of PTS than other veterans. Going to war ... being on edge for a year straight is ... seeing direct combat, all of these things. And we were there together.”
Ashley, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq as a medic, says the VFW plays an important role in allowing combat veterans to bond and process the traumas of war.
Historically, many members of the VFW have been Vietnam War era military veterans. But due to aging, the ranks of the VFW has been increasingly filled by veterans who have served during the Global War on Terror.
“I think the organization is in a period of rapid transition ... because it’s transitioning from leadership roles of Vietnam veterans to Iraq, Afghanistan veterans,” Ashley said. “And we’re not just two different wars, we’re two different generations.”
While the transition has had an impact on the local VFW’s participation within the post, Ashley says the VFW is a great enough organization to support such a transition.
Ashley says she hopes the VFW’s community outreach will help invite younger veterans to join the ranks of the VFW.
She also hopes VFW efforts can bring organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project to Kittitas County to support local veterans.
“The VFW in Kittitas County has been an invaluable aid for veterans in the county,” Kittitas County Veterans Coalition Director Dave Sturgell said. “They’ve always said yes to helping veterans.”
“’Rockin’ the Red Horse’ is a good example of the outreach they are doing,” Sturgell said. “They are trying really hard to help younger veterans.”