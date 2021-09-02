Rockin' the Arena headliner David Lee Murphy cancels appearance due to COVID, Love and Theft is new headliner By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nashville-based Love and Theft will perform at tonight’s Rockin’ the Arena. Headliner David Lee Nelson cancelled the show after being diagnosed with COVID. Creative Commons Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The old adage maintains that the show must go on, and with some last-minute changes, tonight’s Rockin’ the Arena event will do just that.David Lee Murphy cancelled his appearance at both the Kittitas County Fair and the Coconino County Fair in Arizona, resulting in a frantic search to replace the headliner for tonight’s concert. According to a Monday Facebook post, Murphy’s cancellation comes as a result of illness.“He sends his best to all his fans and hopes he will have an opportunity to perform for them in the not too distant future,” the post said. “Please keep David in your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.” Ellensburg Rodeo Board member and concert organizer Kerry Clift said they received word Monday afternoon of Murphy’s illness.“I got a call from my agent who deals with David Lee’s agent who said he was out sick with COVID, and that he would have to cancel our show and some others,” Clift said.As it was already evening in Nashville where Lee’s agent was, Clift said there wasn’t much time to begin the search that day for a new artist to perform for tonight’s show. The agents zeroed in on artists who were currently performing in the region that had an opening to make it to Ellensburg.“At that point, we were going through lists of 100 different artists in our price range,” he said. “We narrowed it down to about 10 artists, and from there we narrowed it down to three or four.”At one point, Clift said they had selected a band, but it turned out that two members of that band had COVID, so they were out. They finally settled on the new headliner, Love and Theft. The Nashville, Tennessee-based band has multiple charted hits, including “Runaway” and “Angel Eyes”. “They were all good to go health wise,” Clift said. “They’re going to be ready to roll, and they’re going to bring a lot of energy in.”Along with their own hits, Clift said Love and Theft will also play some cover songs, including some from David Lee Murphy.“They know what happened, because they have the same booking agent as David,” Clift said. “They have a lot of respect between each artist. They wish David Lee Murphy back to good health. It’s going to be a good party in the arena.”With Seattle-based artist Chance McKinney starting off the show, Clift said concertgoers will have a great time despite the change in headliner, and that he’s glad they were able to put it all together for attendees. In his five years working with the concert series, Clift said he has never worked harder than he did in the last few days to keep the show going.“We were checking every angle of every country artist in the U.S. that was in the area or hadn’t been booked in other places,” he said. “I only got about an hour of sleep Monday night. We worked hard to get this show to continue, because it’s a big part of our community.”After last year’s cancellation, Clift said the focus was on good positive energy at the concert, and he is certain both McKinney and Love and Theft will bring just that to fans.“Love and Theft have some really big singles, and they’re entertainers. They're going to bring a lot of energy to the Ellensburg Rodeo, and that's what we want," he said. "People are looking to have a good time, especially right now in today's world." 