The bands are shaking off the rust and getting out to play it live again. The people are ready to take it all in. And Saturday’s Poker Run will help raise money to benefit for the VFW Rodeo Post.
The Rockin’ the Red Horse to benefit VFW Rodeo Post 683 on Friday and Saturday is going to help usher in the live summertime music with a wide variety of sounds.
Loco Motion and Road Fever will take the stage on Friday on the Red Horse backyard stage. On Saturday, Outlaw Country and Classic Rock ‘n’ Roll will take center stage with Rusty Cage and Dynamite Supreme.
Rusty Cage has built its following one gig at a time over the past eight years, playing anything from Rockin’ the Red Horse to Gard Vinters to Jazz in the Valley and a slew of other venues.
Singer Darian Osiadacz, Greg Lyman (bass), Garrett O’Brien (lead guitar) and Marshall Bilodeau (drums) have worked hard to remain a local fan favorite.
“As far as bands go, we’re all getting older and we have good day jobs, so we’re more about having fun together,” Osiadacz said. “We figured it out a long time ago that it’s just a hobby.
“I love our local following because they really appreciate the kind of music we do. When it comes to Upper County and the Ellensburg area, they know what they’re getting and that’s what they want. It’s awesome. Usually, it starts out as people that like our music, and then they become friends. We’ve made a lot of good friends over the years.”
Rusty Cage cut its teeth as a Johnny Cash cover band, before evolving into the Outlaw Country style Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and David Allen Coe made famous. They still cover Cash songs, but the set list has grown to cover an even wider variety of country music.
“Outlaw Country is our biggest influence. At one point I try to sound like the original singer, but over time your own voice kinda takes over,” Osiadacz said. “I sound more like me now than when I first learned the songs.”
Fans can stay up on the latest Rusty Cage news by visiting rustycageband.com
Roslyn Classic Rock ‘n’ Roll band Dynamite Supreme has been busy up and down the county this spring. The power trio of Kyle Kain (bass), Matt McCoun (drums) and Micha J. Heflen (guitar/piano/vocals) have been together going on 10 years.
“We’ll be playing some new covers and some songs we haven’t done for so long they seem like new,” Micah J said. “I’ve played at the Nodding Donkey by myself before. I like playing outside and it’s obviously beautiful out back and a great place to play.
“We’ve learned Cher’s ‘Life After Love,’ which works pretty well as a rock trio. We’ll do ‘We Can Work It Out,’ which is a Beatles song, but we’ll do the Stevie Wonder version with a funkier feel. I love Stevie Wonder’s version. We have some others we’ll mix in.”
Like every band out there on the live scene trail, Dynamite Supreme likes to mix it up and keep it fresh and Kittitas County fans can expect a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll this weekend while its raising money to help support veterans of foreign war.
Fans can keep up to date at https://www.facebook.com/dynamite.supreme