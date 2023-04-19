rockin red horse

Road Fever vocalist Maureen Webb acknowledges the crowd as backup singer Tracy Storms and guitarist Neil Jensen wrap up Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” Friday night at the Rockin’ the Red Horse show last year.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

The 7th annual Rockin’ the Red Horse weekend is scheduled for May 6-7 as part of the annual Motorcycle Awareness Month in Washington state.

A raffle to benefit VFW Post 683 will be drawn during a band break. The Sunday motorcycle show includes a trophy competition with six motorcycle categories.


