...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Road Fever vocalist Maureen Webb acknowledges the crowd as backup singer Tracy Storms and guitarist Neil Jensen wrap up Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” Friday night at the Rockin’ the Red Horse show last year.
The 7th annual Rockin’ the Red Horse weekend is scheduled for May 6-7 as part of the annual Motorcycle Awareness Month in Washington state.
A raffle to benefit VFW Post 683 will be drawn during a band break. The Sunday motorcycle show includes a trophy competition with six motorcycle categories.
Things kick off May 6 with Loco Motion at 4 p.m., followed by Rusty Cage at 7 p.m.
The Saturday lineup starts with a motorcycle run through lower county into Yakima and back. Registration for the run begins the Red Horse Diner at 9 a.m. The run is self-paced, with stops in Kittitas, Selah and Yakima. Riders are expected back at Red Horse diner by 5:30 p.m. for scoring and awards.
The Nick Mardon Band kicks off the second day of live music, beginning at 4 p.m., and local favorite Road Fever goes on at 7 p.m. to wrap things up.
Judges select the winners for the categories and for Best of Show. There is live entertainment throughout the day with live music by Loco Motion, and a motorcycle skills performance at 2:30 pm by the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Drill Team.
The Seattle Cossacks have been thrilling crowds with their stunts on vintage motorcycles since 1938. Local VFW Post 683 is holding a silent auction Sunday from 9 a.m-noon for a 1996 Harley Davidson FXD Dyna Super Glide.
The motorcycle was donated to VFW, and all proceeds will be used to fund veteran’s programs in Kittitas County. The motorcycle will be on display for viewing Friday and Saturday before the silent auction.