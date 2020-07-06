To say the Ellensburg Rodeo is a financial stimulus to this community is like saying Bodacious is one mean bull.
This is a rodeo town and the annual event that’s closing in on a 100-year history generates an estimated $4-5 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend. Whether it is the hotel or restaurant business, book stores, timothy hay or whatever, the countless numbers of fans and participants spread the love to the Ellensburg business community.
It’s going to be a different kind of Labor Day weekend this year with the cancellation of the 97th annual Ellensburg Rodeo because of safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
NO PHASE 4
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s declaration that counties would not yet be allowed to advance Phase 4 allowing large gatherings, the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors decided to cancel the 2020 rodeo. Local businesses have been addressing the new normal guidelines under Phase 3, and now they have to brace for a year without the Rodeo week revenue.
“I refer to the cancellation as the final domino for the summer,” Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend said. “It’s disappointing, but I certainly understand it was a decision that had to be made. The Rodeo weekend is the biggest weekend of the year for this town and not having it is a big hit.”
Leann Adams with Rodeo City Bar-B-Q and Sweetwater Ranch was scheduled to cater the Gold Buckle party. Obviously, that isn’t going to happen but she has watched her husband Dave and the rest of the board of directors do everything in its power to make it happen.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
“Labor Day Weekend is certainly a big weekend for us, but I totally understand the decision,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a hard loss in a way, but it’s only temporary. I know the biggest influence in the decision to cancel was because of health issues. It sure was sad to watch, but in the end keeping our community safe is what’s important.”
Mark Holloway and his wife Donna Malek have been running D&M Coffee and other business enterprises since 1976. In fact, they just now got the downtown coffee shop back online in the past few weeks.
“It’s going to be a little different Labor Day from a business perspective. It’s kind of sad to see because businesses gear a lot of summertime promotions to what’s going on with the rodeo,” Holloway said. “Not having it is going to be difficult. But I can understand why. People have been trying to put something together, but the bottom line is keeping everybody safe.”
Third-generation Ellensburg businessman Rolf Williams at Jerrol’s said the board had no other option but to cancel. Even though it doesn’t affect his business as much as others, he understands the identity associated with Ellensburg and its rodeo.
HEART ACHE
“It affects my heart. Obviously, I’m not a restaurant or a hotel owner, but that’s not to say that I’m not concerned for our community,” he said. “My thoughts go out to every business owner that’s just trying to get through this and keep their team together.
“This is just one more thing, but what are you going to do? You can’t ignore the virus.”
Sam Kayser has been working in the cattle industry in the Kittitas Valley for the past 60 years. He’s not directly affected, but he’s a longtime resident with connections all over the county.
“In some ways, it does directly affect all of us. My son just bought a horse and has been wanting to rodeo this summer, but they’ve all been canceled,” Kayser said. “The thing about our rodeo is how much outside money it brings into the community. It’s tough that the outside money won’t be coming here this year.
NO CHOICE
“I don’t think the rodeo board had any choice. Every PRCA Northwest rodeo that I know of has canceled. It’s been a health issue for everybody and we weren’t going to be the exception. One member of the rodeo board asked me what I thought and I said to hold on until August, but my timing was incorrect. They needed to make a decision before that.”
It’s not going to be business as usual for a good long time and local businesses are making their decisions and rolling with the times.”