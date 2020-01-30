The mid-day light filtered in through the dining room windows into a place he quite literally built with his bare hands.
The once red hair has since faded to gray, but the twinkle in his eyes left you with the impression he was every bit as sharp as the guy that transformed a former service station and garage into one of the most iconic restaurants in the city. His plaid shirt suggested hard-working type, which fit in well with the western décor of the room, the hint of wood smoke coming from the kitchen and of course the mouthwatering smell of barbecue.
Bill Craig and his wife Connie bought the Rodeo City Bar-B-Q building on North Main Street back in 1988, but it took almost seven years to transform it into the restaurant that once served Mariners' legend Edgar Martinez, a slew of world-class rodeo cowboys and the legions of loyal customers who came from down the street or over the pass just to eat good barbecue.
“I see a lot work,” Craig said as he glanced around the empty dining room at 204 N. Main St. “The building was built in 1957. Basically, it was a condemned building when we bought it. It used to be a service station. The cars were taken through here into that back room to get worked on.
“There was no plumbing, no electrical. I had some help, but for the most part, I did it all myself, part-time because I still had a full-time job over at the university.”
The floor was raised four inches so the booths along the perimeter of the room reached window level. The windows themselves are a little bit wider, had to be reshaped, because they were the doors that allowed the cars to come into the garage.
By 1994, some seven years later, this labor of love was ready for business, and quickly became a family affair. Bill's wife, Connie, kept the books and ran the front end of the house. Their daughter Leann found a calling in the service and later took on more more of the management duties as time went on. Bill worked in the back, running the smoker, doing a bit of cooking, but most importantly, he created the meat rubs and barbecue sauce exclusive to Rodeo City BBQ.
“Bill has that scientific mind to build all the stuff no one else thinks about,” Connie said. “He completely designed the kitchen. He's the one that comes up with the rubs.
“The specialty of the house, I would say, is the smoked meats. It's all done by hand — selected, sliced and prepared. It's all specialty meats, so the rubs are very important.”
RECIPE FOR SUCCESS
Over the past quarter decade, they have found a recipe for success that is now up to four generations of family involvement. Leann's daughters, Amanda Ross, Kelsey Haney, Dakota Adams and Dalee Adams worked summers and part-time going to high school. Kelsey's children, Christian, Tyler and Waylon are involved in the catering. Leann's nephew Bennett Spencer worked his way through college with a summer job.
What was initially intended to be a five-year business plan before the torch was passed onto the next generation, turned into a 25-year run. Working hard together with the kids, grandkids, and now great-grandkids has been a lot of fun for Bill and Connie. But they say it's time to step aside, and the best barbecue joint in town is going to transition into a catering service called Sweetwater Ranch Premiere Event and Destination Ranch.
“It's all about the timing and we just feel the timing is right,” said Leann, who along with her mother, and father, are all Central Washington University graduates. “We'll finish out 2020 providing catering from the restaurant. We already have nine bookings for February.
“We're going to get back to basics without any employees or staff and do it all ourselves. At the end of the year, we'll shift the operation over to Sweetwater Ranch, which is a 200-hundred acre ranch. We hope to expand into a place where people can come out and spend the weekend and enjoy their families.”
For the next year, they're going to get away from the six-day work weeks, the constant grind of running a successful restaurant, delegating to employees or just plain doing it themselves. For Bill and Connie, it's time to sit back, smell the roses, and see what the next generation can do.
“I like staying at home, but Bill's a goer. So I don't know how it will be for him,” Connie said with a laugh. He just rolled his eyes, but it wasn't hard to picture a fishing pole in his hand or worst-case scenario, out back creating the next great barbecue sauce.
As for the Sweetwater Ranch, it will give Leann a chance to not only run the catering business, but explore her decorator skills at events. The plan is to cater to family reunions, business meetings, basically 100 to 300 person events and in the meantime give folks a chance to come out and have a taste of the Western culture known to Ellensburg.
“At first we'll take the catering service to different locations where people need us to be. But I really want to make Sweetwater Ranch a destination, where we'll host events outside in the summer and have an indoor facility in the winter,” Leann said.