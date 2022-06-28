Dick and J. D. Yates, the Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse, and the saddle bronc Spring Planting will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF), induction Committee Chairman Dr. Ken MacRae recently announced. The induction is scheduled for 5-9 p.m., Aug. 27, at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, 1051 Sorenson Road and will include a banquet and special “Artists of Fame” art auction finale.
MacRae noted that the Junior Sheriff’s Posse will be inducted into ERHOF’s “Participant” category, the Yates’s will be inducted as “National Competitors,” and Spring Planting will join ERHOF’s “Animal” group. Dick and J. D. Yates are the father-son members of a famed Colorado family of team ropers, steer ropers, and barrel racers. J. D. became the youngest cowboy ever to compete in the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) when, in 1975, the 15 year-old heeled for his dad Dick in the team-roping competition. Between 1975 and 2002, J.D. roped in 21 National Finals Rodeos, including 13 with Dick. In 1984, J.D.’s barrel-racing sister Kelly helped make the Yates’s the only trio of family members to ever compete simultaneously in the NFR.
“Dick and J. D. Yates have strong ties to the Ellensburg Rodeo,” MacRae noted. “As a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) representative, Dick worked with me when I was arena director to add team-roping to the Ellensburg program.” Dick and J. D. went on to win Ellensburg team roping championship buckles in 1986 and 1988, while J. D. won the 1988 Ellensburg all-around championship; in 2003, J. D. won the Ellensburg steer roping championship buckle. MacRae adds, “J. D.’s son Trey is a recent NFR team roping qualifier, making the Yates’s a three-generation family of rodeo champions.”
Founded in 1958, the Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse rode across two decades of Ellensburg rodeo history, participating in parades, playday competitions, horse shows, trail rides, and mounted drill exhibitions. Posse boys wore red western shirts with white scarves, white straw hats, white slacks, and star-badges awarded them by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. Astride sorrel and black horses, Jr. Sheriff’s Posse riders carried American flags in the Ellensburg Rodeo parade, grand entry, and both day and night show performances of the late 50s, 60s, and 70s. Today, alumni of the Kittitas County Jr. Sheriff’s Posse are spread across the Kittitas Valley, the Pacific Northwest, and North America.
Spring Planting, a blue roan mare raised on the Columbia plateau pastures of the Big Bend/Flying 5 Rodeo Company, thrilled Ellensburg crowds and won national awards. She was twice named PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year--in 2009 and 2013--and placed as runner-up Bronc of the Year an additional three times. She was the horse cowboys wanted to draw in the Ellensburg Rodeo finals. She carried Coburn Bradshaw (2019) and Bradley Harter (2017) to 90-point rides. Spring Planting is from the "born to buck" breeding program of Don Hutsell and Sonny Riley that also produced the great Spring Fling. Spring Fling was a 2009 inductee to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame along with Don Hutsell and Sonny Riley.
In 2021, and after 25 years, ERHOF moved its annual induction banquet from Central Washington University to the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, 1051 Sorenson Road. ERHOF President Kent Lester said, “supporters liked the new venue so much that we asked ‘Spirit’ Director Evelyn Pederson if we could return in 2022 and she generously agreed. So, we’re on for our second Sorenson Road ERHOF induction banquet.” The Kittitas County Cattlewomen will once again cater the dinner and tickets will be available starting June 15 on www.erhof.org.
Lester also noted that ERHOF’s western-themed art auction is back one last time with an “Artists of Fame” theme. “After ten years, this will be our final art auction fundraiser,” he stated. “We want to pay tribute to the scores of artists who have contributed to the ten successful auctions that funded the new Hall of Fame museum.” Fifteen talented local artists--all ERHOF auction veterans--are creating rodeo-related works of their own choosing. Beginning July 16, the “Artists of Fame” show will be on display at the Western Culture and Art Center’s ERHOF museum, 416 N. Pearl. Supporters can learn the details from the Ellensburg Daily Record and www.erhof.org, https://www.facebook.com/BootsOfFame, and www.instagram.com/ellensburgrodeohalloffame/
Articles on the 2022 ERHOF inductees will appear as features in the Daily Record and there will be a museum display spotlighting them at the banquet, at Western Village over rodeo weekend, and, afterwards, in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame museum at the Western Culture and Art Center, 416 N. Pearl, in downtown Ellensburg