The life-sized photograph of two-time Academy Award winner Gary Cooper in the front window is hard to miss.
Afterall, the guy was one of the Top 10 film personalities for 23 consecutive years, and one of the top money-making stars for 18 years.
The film star, who was also nominated for an Academy Award best actor three times, was in fact larger than life, and to be pictured with two local girls makes the photograph all that more intriguing in its display at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Pearl Street.
Cooper was in the Pacific Northwest to work on a 1959 film “The Hanging Tree,” which was shot on location in the Oak Creek Wildlife area in the mountains west of Yakima.
In the meantime, he managed time to sneak in a photograph with Ellensburg Rodeo queen Carol Clerf and princess Joan Baker, who presented with him a cowboy had on behalf of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
“That picture is awesome,” said Leann Adams, whose family ran the Rodeo City Barbecue for 25 years. “We live out on Clerf Road, and my mom was friends with Carol’s sister-in-law.
“That picture was taken out near their chicken coop. When we opened the Rodeo City Barbecue, they asked if we wanted the picture taken outside by their chicken coop. We were delighted and Carol came in and signed it for me. So, we’re happy it’s in a new home where people can enjoy it.”
The new home is right there in the front window of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, right next to the Western Culture & Art Center, along with a number of framed Royal Court photographs dating back to 1927.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Queens Collection was the featured attraction in the Rodeo City Barbecue for as long as Bill and Connie Craig owned the business that once served a plate of barbecue to Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez. Adams has since established Sweetwater Ranch Catering but wanted to make sure the historical photograph collection had a new home.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame rotates its exhibits every four months, and the Rodeo Queens Collection is now the main attraction.
“The addition of the Royal Court pictures to our museum is huge, in my mind,” Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Museum board president Kent Lester said. “Royalty is certainly a very integral part of Ellensburg Rodeo history and to have these photographs in our collection is amazing.
“It is wonderful that this exhibit, along with our Native American collection, is currently part of our rotating displays. Both are integral parts of our rodeo history.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo Royalty exhibit was a grand way to bring in the 2022 court, ushering in the reign of 2022 queen Sydnie Price and princess Raylene Olea at the coronation earlier in the year. Banners dating back to 1923 lined the ceiling, while former Royal Court photographs decorated the walls, including Bernice Bender’s 1941 picture on a rearing horse, showing off a bit of her horsemanship.
“I’m happy the display is in a good home,” Adams said. “I was born and raised here, and I think the hall of fame complements the Ellensburg Rodeo. There’s a lot of history. So, to recognize the cowboys and the people involved in making it a success is wonderful.
“When we opened the restaurant back in 1994, we sent letters out to past queens and royalty to see if they were interested in having their pictures hung. As people came in, they let others know and we just started collecting them over the years. When we remodeled in 2018, I grouped them in order so people could start at the beginning and see who they might know.”
The names are like a who’s who of local cowgirls, horsewomen and rodeo families and a piece of Ellensburg history.
Rodeo Hall of Fame historian and pioneer board president Mike Allen said they museum has plans to expand the exhibit as they continue to shift things around to make room for additional photos.
He recommends to keep an eye out for future development, but there are a number of local Ellensburg Queen Collection photographs are on display at the downtown museum.