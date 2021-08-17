Karen Gulley-Wesselius walked through the storefront door onto the wooden walkway at the Western Village Saturday afternoon carrying an 14x20 canvas.
In three weeks, the streets and shops in Western Village will be bustling with an Ellensburg Rodeo crowd looking to spend the Labor Day weekend at the recently inducted ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo.
But on Saturday, under hazy skies caused by nearby wildfires that made the sun look bright orange like a scene out of “Star Wars,” the streets were vacant
That didn’t deter Gulley-Wesselius, judging from the look on her face and gleam in her eye, you would have thought she just scored a long, lost Rembrandt at a garage sale.
“Charlot is the one that got me interested in painting and taught me how,” she said in reference to Charlot Beard. “This one of hers, but she didn’t finish it. So, I’m going to paint in the tee pees and finish it.”
It was about this time last year when Charlot Beard passed. She and her husband, Frank, were married nearly 73 years. He passed two months later.
With the health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rodeo world and Kittitas County community was not able to play a proper tribute to the longtime Ellensburg Rodeo stock contractor and his wife.
So, on Saturday near the rodeo arena where Frank spent nearly seven decades either as a rodeo contestant or stock contractor, they finally were able to have that celebration of life with the Beard family, and some 200 people filled the room for cake and coffee.
The stories flowed steady like the winding Columbia River as people joined in the Beard family, sons Casey, Tim, Pat and daughter Shannon Stewart.
“There’s a room across the way where we have some items and memorabilia. If there’s something there that means something to you, take it,” Tim said. “We want you to have it.”
Frank and Charlot passed along that sense of extended family on to their three boys and daughter, and now they extended that hospitality on to the people that came to share in the day.
Each story seemed to bring a chuckle with nods of agreement, as if bringing back a memory specific to each one.
“We were at a gathering one time and Charlot called me over and asked me if Frank were there. I said yes and she asked if they were still married. Again, I said yes.
“She said oh good, I thought I was going to have to pick out one of these young men.”
It was just that kind of day where friends and family got together to swap stories and enjoy each other’s company. A projector cycled a slide presentation of faces and events on a big screen. The table centerpieces featured Western décor, Native American place mats, boots, and photo albums, a real sense of Western heritage.
“For those of you that ever traded with dad,” former Pendleton Round-Up general manager Casey Beard said as the room broke into laughter.
“One of his favorite expressions was, ‘Nothing is ever lost in a trade. What one person loses, the other gains.’ I remember one time he was in the parking lot in Las Vegas and some guy told him he was down on his luck, so he sold him a Rolex watch and a diamond ring. Everybody was teasing him how he was taken. But before he was done, he traded off the watch and the ring for more than he paid for it.”
Frank was an all-around cowboy who found his niche riding saddle broncs. Charlot was also an accomplished horsewoman in her own right.
In 1977, Frank and Charlot purchased a ranch near Ellensburg. Charlot was active in arts programs, helping found the annual Ellensburg Art Show and Auction, taking art classes and painting.
With Frank, she managed Beard Rodeos, a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association stock contacting company providing bucking horses and bulls at rodeos across the west. Charlot managed the books, made travel arrangements. A trip to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was the highlight of every year. Beard Rodeos was a constant provider of horses and bulls for the big stage at the NFR.
Frank and Charlot saw their contributions to the sport of rodeo recognized when the Beard family was inducted to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame and recognized as a foundation rodeo family at a ceremony during the National Finals Rodeo.
As Casey grabbed a bottle water outside the door, it seemed like everyone leaving stopped to shake his hand and tell a short story or recollection of something they remembered about his family.
The smile on his face never wavered. He’s proud of his family heritage and its part in the rodeo that was finally inducted into the national hall of fame in Colorado Springs last month.
He welcomed each and every one that came out to pay tribute on a Saturday afternoon in the Western Village.