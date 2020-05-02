The bustle of people, the wafting smell of delicious street food, the sounds of music coming from the Roslyn Yard. Those yearning for such experiences will have to rely on their memory until next summer.
The Roslyn Farmers Market Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 season in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the potential impact to the community. The market’s cancellation is bound to have an impact on the town’s economy, as thousands of people stream into town to browse the market’s wares and patronize local businesses on any given weekend during the summer.
Board President Jennifer Lipton said the decision was incredibly difficult for the board to make, but the logistics surrounding the market’s operation made it implausible to try to operate it this summer, at least in its normal format.
“We had a lot of different factors and had to think about our community,” she said. “We had to think about the tone of people’s comments about visitors into town and the pressures of out of town individuals coming into Roslyn.”
Along with concerns about the influx of visitors attending the market, Lipton said other factors included taking vendors and their planning for the season into account, as well as costs that were beginning to accrue for the seasonal operation of the market.
“It was not an easy decision,” she said.
Lipton said the market averages between 75 to 85 vendors per week, with approximately 30 of them being farmers and/or food processors. She said the board had to consider the needs of all the vendors and how they are normally distributed on the street in order to assess whether crowd control and social distancing could be implemented.
Vendor spacing aside, crowd control was another factor that went into the final decision. Lipton said normal market weekends attract approximately 3,000 attendees, with holiday weekends drawing closer to 5,000.
“We are obviously a different kind of farmers market where we are on a main street and we’re serving not only our local community but also a high visitor tourist type of market,” she said. “It was a very challenging type of situation to think about bringing in the numbers of people from out of town into our very small community.”
POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE
Lipton said the board is working to find an alternate solution to the normal operations structure of the market. They are looking at the idea of hosting a midweek event that would allow some of the roughly 30 farmers who normally attend the market to participate.
“The alternative option is something we have always had in mind,” she said. “That is something we have been waiting on to see how things progressed, but we need to put it out there that the market was not going to be occurring in the normal way that we’ve always done it.”
One idea being looked at is to conduct sales through online ordering through the individual vendors and to then have the produce distributed on a given day. The event, if held, would most likely be held on a side street as opposed to its normal location.
“It wouldn’t be having the same draw,” she said.
Lipton said the board sent a survey to vendors to gain their input on how they would be able to operate under an alternative plan, including issues related to the idea of pre-ordering. She said this is important as the board has heard from vendors who are concerned about exposure to large crowds.
“It’s kind of a two-way street,” she said. “You have people that are concerned for what is happening and the interactions and exchange with the numbers of people they would be interacting with,” she said. “It comes down to thinking about what type of market we’d have for the vendors. What type of supply and volume of purchasers would be here for the vendors to have their items sold to, and how the organization of that would look like.”
Lipton said the board is still looking at ways to make the alternative option a reality, and until they gather more information, she said she is not able to comment on a timeframe. As the season draws closer, she said a clearer picture will come into place toward the end of May.
Regardless of how the final product looks, if it happens at all, Lipton said it will not have the normal festival-like atmosphere of the traditional market. There will be no entertainment in the form of bands playing in the Roslyn Yard or anything of that sort, but she said the board is looking into ways to highlight via social media entertainers and vendors who may not attend this summer’s alternate plan if implemented.
Regardless of how this summer goes, Lipton said she is confident the community will rally to support the market, and all will look forward to experiencing the event’s sounds, tastes and smells when it can safely reopen.
“There’s been an outpouring of support from local businesses including Suncadia and downtown businesses that would like to see something happen,” she said. “The community really wants to support the vendors in some way, but the logistics for us to do it in the way it has always been done could not happen.”