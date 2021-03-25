The Roslyn Farmers Market Board has made the difficult decision to cancel their 2021 market season, remaining optimistic that the event can come back in full force for the summer of 2022.
According to a news release from the market’s board, the consensus is that it is not yet safe to hold large public gatherings nor to encourage the density of tourism that the market promotes.
“We want to hold to our high standard and offer the full Roslyn Farmers Market experience,” the release said. “Perhaps most importantly, the Roslyn Farmers Market Board is unwilling to risk anyone getting sick while attending our market.”
The release said the decision is responsible for multiple reasons, including public health, for the nonprofit organization’s market finances, and to maintain the quality of the market.
“We considered many options — a smaller market, moving to another location, eliminating live music, limiting booths to only fresh produce vendors, hiring more staff to enforce public health rules — but all would be financially harmful to our long-term viability,” the release said. “Roslyn’s historic downtown is the backdrop for the Market. We are proud that vendors provide fresh produce, arts and crafts, great food, and friendly service. Numerous attendees make for vibrant market days, and community volunteers make the market possible. Our live music festival every summer Sunday provides the soundtrack. This combination is essential to maintaining our attractive market.”
With public health restrictions requiring social distancing and mask wearing, the release said the market would need to reduce the number of vendors to accommodate spacing requirements, which would cut market income substantially. The task of enforcing public health standards for mask wearing would require additional staff to refuse admittance to many.
“The public health risks are still uncertain,” the release said. “Therefore, movement in the space that we use would require ample restrictions for ingress, emergency access and passage, and egress.
With current public health restrictions imposing group size restrictions to no more than 400 people, the release said the restrictions would drastically affect the normal structure of the market, which typically attracts 2,500 to 4,000 on a given weekend. Fewer people would reduce the income to the market vendors dramatically. Limits on the number of people who congregate would also require the market to eliminate their music festival held in the Roslyn Yard.
“Though this would save money in the short run, it would degrade the market experience,” the release said. “We encourage local residents to support our vendors by attending other markets, many of whom sell at the Ellensburg Market on Saturdays. This market has the space to necessary for social distancing, draws a more local tourist-base, and has done a great job with public health protocols and enforcement. Also, the Roslyn Downtown Association and Suncadia are planning to have a 2021 market on Sundays at the Nelson Dairy Farm.”
Market Board member Janine Brodine said the decision to cancel this year’s season was unanimous among the seven board members. She said the board never really stopped talking about the potential to hold the event this year after the cancellation of last year’s season. In November, she said the board met to look at the possibility of having a smaller market structure to adhere to the restrictions on public gatherings.
“We’ve been talking about it for a few months, with difficulty,” she said. “They’re difficult conversations to have.”
The market board had considered the possibility of a smaller market, potentially held on a side street on alternative days during the 2020 season, but in the end decided to scrap the season entirely. Considering options for this summer, Brodine said the board looked at the concept of having a horseshoe-shaped market flow that could control visitor traffic in a way that worked with current restrictions. The concept would still require less vendors than the typical 80 to participate in order to work.
“In anything smaller, we couldn’t accommodate anything close to that,” she said. “We felt like we wouldn’t be doing our vendors justice.”
Along with the economic hit of having less vendors and the inability to host live music in the Roslyn Yard, Brodine said the alternative options simply didn’t make sense.
Although she has been very happy that the Ellensburg market has found a way to function, Brodine said the logistics and visitor demographic are drastically different between the two markets. Roslyn’s market is unique in that it hosts large numbers of visitors in a relatively compact downtown area, along with the large numbers of visitors and vendors that come from outside the county for the event. On the busiest of weekends, Brodine said the market can attract in the area of 5,000 visitors, not counting children.
“We did a pin map and a visitor count for our market a couple of times,” she said. “What is clear is that our market attendees come from what I call Vancouver to Vancouver, with a wide swath across King and Snohomish counties.”
After posting the decision on social media, Brodine said the board has received support from community business owners and residents regarding their decision, with most negative feedback coming from non-residents. Although she said the board understands any frustration with not being able to move forward with the event, looking out for the health of market volunteers and everyone else impacted by the event is paramount to the disappointment of having to sit out another year.
“We want our vendors to be safe,” she said. “We want our residents to be safe. We want the tourists to be safe.”
Current disappointments aside, Brodine said there is plenty to be excited about in the future as the county rallies to defeat the pandemic.
“We’re feeling like it’s going to be a grand reopening in 2022,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”