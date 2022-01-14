One fatality has been confirmed in an early morning explosion that leveled a home in Roslyn Thursday.
According to a press release from Roslyn Fire, multiple aid agencies responded to a report of an explosion and resulting structure fire at a home in the 200 block of West Montana Avenue in Roslyn at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
“The first unit arrived on-scene within seven minutes of the 911 call and found a fully engulfed structure with damage to surrounding homes and engaged in defensive operations to protect the fire from spreading to neighboring homes and infrastructure,” the release said.
According to the release, initial reports indicated the house may have been occupied by one resident, however firefighters were unable to make entry into the structure due to the severity of the fire.
“There were conflicting reports as to whether the home was occupied,” the release said. “Sadly, firefighters located the body of a woman in her 70s who died in the fire. Roslyn Fire extends our sympathies to the family who have requested privacy.”
The release said initial reports and indications point to some type of propane explosion as the cause of the fire, and that the potential cause is under investigation by the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.
“Normally Roslyn Fire does not comment on potential causes of fire,” the release said. “However, given the extenuating weather circumstances that may have contributed to this event, residents are encouraged to check their gas lines and ensure that they are protected from large amounts of falling snow.”
The release noted that the tragedy notes the third fire the agency has responded to in the past week related to snow loads and gas lines.
“Snow can scrub the odorant from gas,” the release said. “Because propane sinks, it can move under snow and enter a home with no odor. Residents are encouraged to ensure they have working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes and basements.”
The release said Roslyn Fire was assisted on the incident by Kittitas County Fire Districts 6, 3, and 7 as well as the Cle Elum Fire Department, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Cle Elum Roslyn Police Department, Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department, Puget Sound Energy, and the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.
ATTEMPTS TO HELP
Rick Hughes, who lives across the street from the site of the tragedy said he was getting his children ready for school when his wife shared an alarming observation with him.
“My wife went out to start the car,” he said. “When she came back in, she said she was smelling propane very strongly. It was really bad.”
Thinking it may be at their home, Hughes said he was preparing to head outside to inspect his own valve when the home across the street exploded.
“It wasn’t on fire when it exploded,” he said. “It was a bright flash of yellow and orange.”
He ran out the door to see what was happening, meeting with his neighbor to assess the situation and see what they could do to help. Being friends with the resident of the home affected by the explosion, he and his neighbor began attempts to initiate contact with them.
Hughes said he and his neighbor were able to make contact with the resident, informing them they needed to get out of the home, but it was too late.
“We made it to the front door of the house, but we couldn’t get in,” he said. “Something was holding the front door, and we tried to get to the back, but we couldn’t because of all the snow and debris.” he said. “When we came back to the front it went up in flames.”
In all, Hughes estimated it was no more than five minutes between when they initiated contact with the resident and when the house became fully engulfed in flames.
After the first truck responded to the incident and Hughes informed the firefighter there was someone inside the home, he said they tried getting water on the structure as fast as possible, but it was too late.
“It went up too quick,” he said.