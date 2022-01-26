The end game has always been to make the jump to a national recording artist, maybe do some session work. Participation on “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” gave him a taste, now he’s working hard to get new music out there and see where it takes him.
But in the meantime, a guy’s gotta eat. Roslyn singer/songwriter Micah Jabez Heflen, who performs as Micah J, has been active on the local music scene since the first of the year with gigs at Pretty Fair Beer and the Gard Vintner in Ellensburg. His band Dynamite Supreme just played at the Cle Elum Eagles over the weekend and is scheduled for the Ellensburg American Legion.
His latest set at the Gard Vintner was another showcase of guitar talent, sprinkled with covers and original material. His set list always includes a fair amount of the Beatles, “Let It Be,” “Get Back,” “Little Help From My Friends,” are always fan favorites. He did a nice version of the acoustic Allman Brothers gem “Sweet Melissa,” to go along with an original “Just My Luck.”
The Daily Record caught up with Micha J at the Gard Vintner to discuss future plans for the rest of the year.
Daily Record: Have you been working on any new material or writing new songs?
Micah J: “I’ve been recording a lot, almost 40 hours a week. I tend to work on a lot of songs at once. I have five that have everything down except the vocals. I want to do the vocals with producer Walter Maenhoot at Sheltered Sound in Cle Elum. I have an album on the way. I’m really happy with the way it sounds and the process.”
Daily Record: What is your writing process?
Micah J: “I’ve been working 10 hours a day on my music, four days a week, taking it like a full-time job. I record what is called a scratch track. I will record the whole song with the guitar, then play the drums, the bass and other instruments. It depends on the type of music, obviously, but it’s important to have every part contribute so everything is going toward the same goal. I did this soul and funk song with a working title of ‘On the Roof.’ The drums are one of the first things you want to get down, then I recorded the guitar track, the piano track and the bass, then I edited the synthesizer in. The last thing is vocals. I’ll do lead and harmonies later.”
Daily Record: Your music is available on digital outlets iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. What is the plan for the new material?
Micha J: “I want to release at least some stuff by spring. I don’t want to put a date out there because I want to make a good product first. Springtime is a good time to release new music. It seems like people are too distracted in the summer, so that’s a better time to play a bunch of gigs.”
Daily Record: What’s the live schedule looking like moving forward?
Micha J: “Before COVID it was great. I was actually turning down gigs because there was so much demand. It’s different now. You pretty much have to take everything available. I’m looking to open for bigger acts just to get my foot in the door. That’s why I went to ‘American Idol’ in San Francisco was for the exposure. I want to take that next step and I’m working hard.”