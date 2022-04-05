...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The Downtown Rotary Club is giving away athletic equipment they have received through the Ridwell Corporation from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Rotary Park.
The club has a lot of baseball/softball and racquet sports equipment and cleats, baseball bats and gloves, lots of cleats for both youth and adults, as well as helmets, hockey and lacrosse and tennis equipment.
The give-away will be set up at the end of the Rotary Park parking lot at the turnaround. The club will be accepting donations.