The Downtown Rotary Club is giving away athletic equipment they have received through the Ridwell Corporation from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Rotary Park.

The club has a lot of baseball/softball and racquet sports equipment and cleats, baseball bats and gloves, lots of cleats for both youth and adults, as well as helmets, hockey and lacrosse and tennis equipment.

The give-away will be set up at the end of the Rotary Park parking lot at the turnaround. The club will be accepting donations.