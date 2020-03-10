The project is not a memorial, but more of recognition for a job well done and the Ellensburg Rotary Club is stepping up with five markers on the 13.1-mile corridor called Circle the City.
The Ellensburg City Council passed a resolution Monday night accepting a donation of $4,500 from the Rotarians authorizing the placement of five markers along the Palouse to Cascades Reconstruction Route.
The plan is to place five monuments on the east side of the trail recognizing each branch of the U.S. Military.
“The Rotary Club has been supportive of the whole Circle the City initiative for the past four years now. The monuments will be a recognition to our armed forces,” said Phil Backlund with the Rotary Club. “Each of the basalt markers will have the emblem engraved into the surface.
“The Circle the City trail serves as the connector between East and West Ellensburg. These markers will give people something to look as they walk or ride along the trail.”
The markers will be installed on cement platforms along the Palouse to Cascade Trail Reconnection Route at Greenfield and Helena Avenue allowing city crews to maintain the lawn and groom the area.
“One thing I like about the project is that when it’s finished it’s going to be really nice,” Backlund said. “This part makes the trail more interesting and people will have something to see and we hope it will attract more people to use the trail.”
The Rotary Club established the Circle the Clty project in 2016 as its featured project. Since it has developed the Story Book Trail at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park and supported the development of the Palouse to Cascades Trail Reconnection Route.