It may be small as Rotary chapters go, but it sure is mighty.
Over the past 20 years, the Rotary Club of Upper Kittitas County has had a profound impact on multiple aspects of life in their corner of the county. From their humble beginnings in 2002 with 13 charter members, the chapter has stood true to their mission statement of enhancing communities and citizens, both in Upper Kittitas County and abroad, while inspiring youth through service projects.
A BROAD HOST OF SERVICES
The chapter has been involved in multiple fundraisers over the years, including the Jack Patera Golf Tournament, the annual Snowmachine FUN’d Run held each January, and the Cruise Cle Elum Car Show held in August.
The funds raised through the events have been allocated to a multitude of projects, as well as a robust scholarship program to help area youth excel in their higher education.
Through their Interact program founded in 2011, the chapter has sent students to South America, where they helped build housing and clean water solutions within the Amazon Basin. The program also sends helpers to events and fundraisers held on behalf of other organizations, as they recognize that many organizations have elderly members that may not be able to staff such events. The program has raised and donated over $20,000 to various organizations, including $10,000 towards building a new school in Ecuador.
Within Upper County, the chapter has provided to countless organizations and clubs, including contributing funds to help out in the wake of the Taylor Bridge Fire and more recently helping in the community enhancement projects at Cle Elum City Park, which has received a new basketball court, picnic tables, and most recently a new playground.
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
Chapter President Matthew Lundh was inspired to become active in Rotary through seeing his grandfather be active in the organization throughout his youth.
“I had always been encouraged by him to join Rotary,” he said of his grandfather. “Once I moved to where I intended to stay, I decided it was time to get involved.”
As graduation rapidly approaches, Lundh said he is particularly proud of the chapter’s scholarship program this year, as it will be distributing approximately $100,000 in aid to matriculating students, a marked increase from the already impressive yearly average of $60,000. The scholarships manly go to students graduating from school in Cle Elum-Roslyn and Easton.
“That’s a huge project we do in coordination with some folks at Suncadia,” he said.
Lundh said last year’s playground project at City Park was also a huge undertaking, beginning with the fundraising campaign and culminating in a community build day done in conjunction with the project’s construction company.
“We’re currently raising $200,000 to replace the skate park and make it state of the art,” he said. “We’ve kind of adopted that park as a place to make a shining example of what the community can do together.”
Along with Suncadia, Lundh said the chapter also works with other organizations including the Shoemaker Foundation to help see success in their various projects around Upper County, saying those types of partnerships are crucial in the level of success seen over the past two decades.
“Those partnerships are huge,” he said. “We couldn’t do the types of things we do without the partnerships of other organizations, foundations, and individual donors in the community.”
The chapter currently meets every Wednesday at Gravity Coffee in Cle Elum, and Lundh said they are always welcoming of guests at the meeting who are interested in seeing what Rotary is all about.
“We’re a pretty fun club, I’d say, and we get a lot done,” he said. “It’s a really great organization to be a part of, and it gives you a major sense of community pride.”