Roundabout intersections see their fair share of traffic collisions, luckily most of the collisions in Ellensburg are simple fender benders. There are two roundabouts in Ellensburg, both leading to and from I-90, one west of Ellensburg by Perkins Restaurant, and one to the south on Canyon Road by the Buzz Inn Steakhouse.
The Ellensburg Police Department posted about these collisions on its Facebook page July 5, citing “countless collisions” along with step-by-step instructions and a video of how to navigate the intersection, https://fb.watch/e8dcIQDGQe/.
“Probably the most problematic thing that happens in the roundabout is a vehicle in the roundabout stops, wanting to yield and allow a vehicle to enter the roundabout,” said EPD Captain Dan Hansberry. “That is where the collision occurs when a vehicle in the roundabout stops. This reminds the public that once you are in the roundabout, as long as it is safe to do so, you are supposed to stay in motion until you exit the roundabout.”
It is a situation where a driver tries to be nice when the best thing a driver can do is be predictable. The collision occurs because the lead driver wants to be kind and let someone else in, but this is unexpected for the driver behind them who ends up rear-ending the lead vehicle.
Another, less common problem is specific to the west roundabout. Vehicles coming from I-90 heading to Ellensburg stay on the inner lane until quickly switching to the turn lane. People heading straight through the intersection to Ellensburg are supposed to stay in the turn lane and should never have to get in the inner circle.
“I know it can be confusing, but it is also signed there too, that if you are looking to go right or continue straight (coming from I-90) then you are to get in the right lane when you approach the roundabout,” Hansberry said.
People who often drive through the roundabout may notice semi-trucks, especially those hauling trailers, hop the inner curb. If you were to look at the inner curb of the roundabout scuff and tire marks are very visible showing this is a common occurrence.
According to Hansberry, this is not only normal but what the roundabout is designed to do. The inner curb is not a hard angle, but a slight lip that allows trucks to drive on it while making a hard turn, the only problem is when a truck is moving at high speeds because it can cause the truck to flip. This has only happened once at the western intersection since its construction in 2017.
Essentially, the trucks hoping the inner curb is not a problem, especially compared to the number of minor collisions caused by unexpected stops in the roundabout.
“What it boils down to is, as long as you are yielding to traffic in the roundabout before you enter the roundabout, and then once you are in the roundabout you don’t stop to allow other vehicles to enter the roundabout,” Hansberry said. “That’s what really screws up the flow of traffic and how the majority of our collisions are being caused.”