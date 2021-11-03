Support Local Journalism


Election Day may have brought a change to the Ellensburg School District Board of Directors. As of 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, current board member, Hilda Peña-Alfaro is trailing Michael Rowley by over 500 votes — Rowley with 2,713 and Peña Alfaro at 2,199.

Rowley told the Daily Record he was feeling more confident after this update than he was during the primary. He said he was excited about the outcome based on the current results, and is looking forward to the ever increasing likelihood of joining the ESD board.

“I am ready to definitely help the school board as best I can, and help the parents and students of our community,” Rowley said.

