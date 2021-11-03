Rowley leads Peña Alfaro in Ellensburg School Board race By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Election Day may have brought a change to the Ellensburg School District Board of Directors. As of 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, current board member, Hilda Peña-Alfaro is trailing Michael Rowley by over 500 votes — Rowley with 2,713 and Peña Alfaro at 2,199.Rowley told the Daily Record he was feeling more confident after this update than he was during the primary. He said he was excited about the outcome based on the current results, and is looking forward to the ever increasing likelihood of joining the ESD board. “I am ready to definitely help the school board as best I can, and help the parents and students of our community,” Rowley said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter