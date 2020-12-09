Her inspiration doesn’t actually begin until she starts to put the paint to canvass, but then the joy begins as she shapes the acrylic texture into visionary accomplishment.
Unlike the previous five artists whose work was on display at the Clymer Museum/Gallery new artist wall was a first exhibit, Roxie Allen is an accomplished artist whose work has been on exhibit for years. She is also a devoted art teacher, sharing her talent with others.
Allen’s work will be on display at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on the new artists wall designated and sponsored by Debbie Hulbert. Hulbert’s vision when she began the project was to introduce local artists and provide a premium location for art lovers to drop by to get a glimpse of local talent and their work.
“Roxy is a talented local treasure and artist whose work includes beautiful landscapes that are realistic and whimsical,” Hulbert said. “She has also been a local source of inspiration for budding artists through her Sip and Paint sessions (pre-COVID-19). She is simply delightful.”
Originally from Northern California, Allen has been in Ellensburg for 10 years, falling in love with the Cascades and the landscapes she sees through an artistic eye.
With the pandemic regulations and all, she closed down her studio on Third Avenue and moved back into a studio in her house to juggle time between painting, family chores and two young daughters
“I work at 10 o’clock at night now, after everyone’s gone to bed,” she said with a laugh. “The girls have already been in here asking questions three or four times. I don’t know what my artwork looks like until the next morning.”
No matter where the location, the process remains the same. She likes to take a photograph first because the light doesn’t change as it does from day today. Then she shapes what she sees onto the canvas with textured acrylic.
“I start with the color yellow okra. With pretty much everything, I start with lines on the canvass for proportion,” she said. “If it’s going to be a three dimensional tree or if it’s going to be a landscape.
“I look at photographs, then I form the landscape with other colors that I like. What I do right now is either trees or landscapes in acrylic. I always have one or the other in my heat and when I pick up the yellow okra on my paint brush I sketch out the canvass where everything is going to be. The work takes on a life of its own.”
Allen works with different canvas sizes, anything from 12 by 12 inches to her work “Blue Trees,” which is 4 by 3 feet or “Birch Valley,” which is 4 by 5 feet.
“I’m not structured at all. I do a lot of funky, whimsical shapes. The straight line tells me where everything else is going to go,” she explained. “What I do is just so joyful. You can put a green tree down, then add 50 other shades of green on that tree. It’s just endless in the possibilities and the color. I feel like complete joy and thankfulness.
“I know it sounds kind of crazy, but that’s how I feel when I’m painting. A lot of artists wait for inspiration. But with me, I’m not inspired until I start working.”
Her love of paint and capturing what she sees is almost as spectacular as the Evergreen state and the Clymer Museum/Gallery itself.
“The Clymer is such a historical western museum,” she said. “I love Washington state and a lot of my work is inspired by the silver birch trees, the mountains and the forests that we have here. It’s a real honor.
“I feel like the wall should be reserved for Ellensburg artists and the people that grew up here. But Debbie reassured me that my work is about the Kittitas Valley with the landscapes and the trees. It’s a real kindness allowing me the chance to exhibit my work.”