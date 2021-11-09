Support Local Journalism


When it comes to guitar heroes and singers with a little rough-and-ready spirit, Royal City musicians Ryan Stewart and Slag Callahan find solace in the Outlaw side of country music.

Guys like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson took on the Nashville establishment that dictated the sound in the ‘60s and early ‘70s, finally winning the creative freedom to do things their way.

Nelson once said, “Three cords and the truth, that’s what a country song is.”

It was in that same spirit that Stewart and Callahan laid it down for the First Friday Art Walk audience at the Gard Vinters, sending a lot of truth up and down Pearl Street by the acoustic duo from the Royal Slope.

“I love outlaws and I love songwriters. We like some of Shooter Jennings’ stuff. We did a variety tonight,” said Stewart, who provides the voice while Callahan bends the strings with anything from Appalachian folk to Nashville blues to a little bit of Allman Brothers blend.

“The records they do are special. But it’s the side gigs and the late-night things they do for fun that makes them real to me. That’s what we like.”

Their song selection was spirited, Americana with a taste of the hill folk style, like something out of the 1980 country music concept album “The Legend of Jesse James,” featuring the best of the modern day outlaws like Levon Helm, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels and even a little slide work by Kiowa guitarist Jesse Ed Davis.

Of course, Friday night at the Gard Vinters was an acoustic duo reaching for the stars, but the former Central Washington University guys hit stride with a nice selection of cover songs that brought out the proper vibe for a community looking for live music and a glass of wine.

“The best thing about this whole gig is that I’m doing something fun and making music with my best friend,” said Callahan, who played in a band with Stewart in high school and has known him since kindergarten. “That’s more valuable to me than anything.

“There was like 50 people in our graduating class and we were pretty tight. We all grew up with that Grunge scene – Alice in Chains, Sound Garden, Nirvana … Screaming Trees from over here in Ellensburg. My favorite part is the friendship that’s behind the music.”

They were all over the map with their song selection, dipping into Jimi Hendrix’s songbook with “Hey Joe,” along with an acoustically defiant version of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down.” There was a little Justin Timberlake and they wrapped up the night with Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

“We do different versions of songs when we have a full band. So tonight, we had to pick and chose what we were going to do and how we were going to do it,” Callahan said. “We try to re-interpret the song. We try to add our own style to what we’re playing and not just try to sound like the record.

“But it was fun tonight, just the two of us.”

Gard Vinters is one of the few venues in town offering live music indoors. Trent will be playing on Nov. 19 and the First Friday Art Walk in December will feature American Honey on Dec. 3.

