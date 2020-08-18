To raise money for children in need of medical care, Ben Thomassen is running 350 miles from Tekoa to the Seattle Children’s Hospital. He arrived in Ellensburg Tuesday morning, where he rested and left in the afternoon. He hopes to make it past Easton by the end of tomorrow.
Thomassen and his wife Angela, founded the Dax Strong Foundation in honor of Dax Michael Jenks, who suffered from Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and passed away in 2018 at 62 days old. His twin sister Bexlee lives on to this day. The Thomassens are close friends of the Jenks family and started the foundation to help other families in similar situations.
According to Angela, the proceeds from this run are going to the Samantha Hatch family. The family is originally from Ellensburg and is currently living in Woodinville. The family has four kids, one of them is a 2-year old girl who was diagnosed neuroblastoma, a type of spinal cancer, which is affecting her leg.
She started chemo Tuesday. The family also has a pair of twins born in June one of whom has the same heart defect as Dax.
“I thought a big run like this would really get people’s attention. I started running about 6 or 7 years ago, and I knew it was something I could do,” Thomassen said.
Thomassen started his run Friday in Tekoa, near the Idaho/Washington border, and has passed over 200 miles. He has currently raised over $2,000.
“Running for these kids really gives me that motivation,” Thomassen said. “Unfortunately, these kids don’t have any option but to keep fighting, so when I get tired and I feel like I can’t keep going I know that, compared to everything that these kids and families are going through, my pain is minimal and temporary.”
He has been running at night and sleeping during the day because of the heat. Running at night can be difficult because he doesn’t know what else is on the trail. He said he almost ran over a rattlesnake once. The heat has already delayed the trip by a day, and Angela said they now believe he will arrive in Seattle Thursday evening.
He is taking the John Wayne Trail to North Bend, at which point he will take a series of back roads to get to Seattle. To stay energized during the run, he is drinking Pedialyte and a special drink that refills his calories and his salt intake. Angela said she stops by the trail to give him snacks when he needs it.
Thomassen carries with him 200 liters of water in his backpack (which weighs about 26 pounds), some snacks and his phone which gives him an update anytime somebody donates, which he said is a huge help to his motivation.
Thomassen left Ellensburg at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and plans to make it to Hyak by Wednesday morning.