Inspired by tragedy, local man Ryan Backlund is hoping to raise $10,000 over the summer by trail running the top 50 trails in Washington State, the funding will go to the Gretchen Weller Foundation to help the fight against cancer in Kittitas County.
In less than two months, Backlund lost his mother and father-in-law to cancer, then found out one of his closest friends had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Even Backlund’s family dog has recently been diagnosed with cancer.
“Cancer was all around me, so I was just trying to figure out a way to support and help people to deal with what our families were dealing with,” Backlund said.
Backlund knew about the Gretchen Weller Foundation because they had helped his mother before she passed. His daughter also plays soccer with Gretchen Weller’s daughter. The foundation focuses on providing aid to families affected by cancer.
Backlund enjoys trail running, and has been doing it for over a decade, so he plans to play to his strengths when fighting against cancer by using trail running to spread the word about his fundraiser.
“The big thing for me is getting awareness for the foundation, they are doing great work here in the Kittitas Valley for families that are impacted by cancer,” Backlund said.
So far the gofundme website has raised nearly $3,000, and Backlund has even started the runs, something he plans to do later this week. He is running the top 50 Washington trails based on the rankings by the Alltrails app. He is going to start this week by running 5-6 trails this week, he will be constantly posting updates to his social media page at https://www.facebook.com/ryan.backlund.3, people can donate to his gofundme account at https://gofund.me/9859a74c.
He decided on the goal of $10,000 after talking it over with a Gretchen Weller Foundation founder, Cathie Day.
“There was no real magic to it, I wanted to do something that was a bit of a stretch and meaningful to the foundation and have it be somewhat of a challenge,” Backlund said.
The top 50 trails according to the app are all across the state, for Backlund, the hardest part of this challenge is not running the trails themselves, but finding the time to drive across the state 50 times. He expects to be done with all 50 trails around the beginning of fall.
He has been trail running for years as a hobby, and is used to running five to six miles a day, five to six days a week. He said he takes an easy day when he only runs on roads and not hiking trails.
“I just enjoy the trails a lot more, there is a little more variety (than the roads),” Backlund said. “The change in scenery and elevation… I just enjoy being out there.”