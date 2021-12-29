Safely sending 2021 out with a bang BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Discount Fireworks stand in Ellensburg opened Monday. The stand has been in the family for nearly three decades. BY: JACK BELCHER The range of fireworks for sale this year ranges from the ubiquitous sparklers to artillery shells that produce beautiful displays. Jack Belcher/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's been another rough year, and as Kittitas County residents look to celebrate the new year with fireworks displays, local first responders remind them to be cautious in their actions. Fireworks are commonly used during two holidays, the Fourth of July and New Years. Due to high temperatures in July, fireworks were prohibited as the fires were likely. Now, people seem to be taking advantage of the cold temperatures to make up for lost time. Discount Fireworks, the stand set up on University Way by Rossow’s U-Tote-Em, sold seven boxes of 60-gram artillery shells on their first day. Kelsey Hughes, whose parents have owned the stand for nearly three decades said this is a lot of fireworks for the first day. “I think a lot of it had to do with the fire danger this summer, people are excited cause there’s snow on the ground,” Hughes said.Although fires caused by celebrations are unlikely, they are still possible. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said there is always a risk when using fireworks. Although there is less flammable vegetation in the winter than in the summer, some of it can still light up if a firework hits them.“It’s a possibility but it’s significantly reduced compared to the Fourth of July holiday in terms of risk,” Elliott said. “We just ask people to be reasonable, make sure you are far enough away from your home, make sure there’s a relatively sober adult who is around to kind of make better judgments.” Elliott said KVFR is more concerned with cold related issues, driving and people “doing things they can’t undo.” Injuries directly related to the fireworks are usually not serious, Elliott even said he can’t remember the last time they were called to an injury on New Years.“From an injury perspective, it’s a relatively short window,” Elliott said. “People don’t really want to be outside very much on New Year's Eve cause it’s cold. So they do their fireworks for a short period of time and then they go back inside."However, people should remember to be safe during the holiday. Elliott said people should make sure their spent fireworks are either stored in a bucket of water or covered with snow to prevent any fires.Most of the calls KVFR will see over the next week have to do with the cold, and Elliott expects more fires to be caused by faulty heating than fireworks."We hope that people think ahead a little bit, be safe and hopefully 2022 will be a little less stressful for everybody," Elliott said. 