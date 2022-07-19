Skateboarders from all over Central Washington were on hand at the Ellensburg Skatepark Sunday showing off their wildest tricks, and they were doing it for an amazing cause.
The Sage Francois Memorial Skatepark Fundraiser drew competitors from as far as Wenatchee and Moses Lake, raising funds to build a new facility for skaters in Ellensburg. Francois, an avid skateboarder, passed away last August of a fentanyl overdose. During the competition, prizes were given for both skateboarding and scootering, with all donations going toward the skatepark project.
“This came together perfectly,” Ellensburg Skatepark Committee Vice President Luke Yaap said of the event. “It’s super exciting.”
Although he has seen videos of tournaments that drew as many people as Sunday’s competition, Yaap said the fundraiser was the largest turnout he’s ever physically seen at the park.
“I grew watching this kind of stuff on YouTube, even before I started skating,” he said of the past events held at the skatepark. “We decided we wanted to try to do that again, pushing skaters in the community to get out to the skatepark and getting people from all over to come.”
Yaap said the committee organized a Halloween event prior to Sunday’s event, and said he hopes to keep the momentum going into the fall.
“We decided to do a summer one and actually be able to collect donations for our fundraising effort,” he said of Sunday’s competition. “We started planning it around December, figuring out who would be doing the MC’ing and who would be supplying what we needed. Everything here at the competition is based off donations.”
With the current skatepark getting up in age, Yaap said it has seen some facelifts in the form of artists’ murals, but he said the bones of the park are starting to show their datedness.
“The murals helped liven up the park, but the metal on the ramps gets really hot and hazardous,” he said. “We cook eggs on it in the summer. I wish I was joking about that, but I’m not. Skating is an inherently dangerous sport, that that should be the participation component, not the stuff you are skating on.”
Although Yaap did not know Sage personally, he said being a part of memorializing a local youth lost to the fentanyl epidemic is a way to help spread awareness of the issue within the community.
“It’s really good that we’re working to spread awareness of the fentanyl issue, because it’s absolutely horrible,” he said. “Being able to push out that there’s other stuff to do in town and having a place for kids to do it is important because Ellensburg is an incredibly small town. There isn’t much to do for kids our age, and skateboarding is not just an escape but a way to express yourself.”
GAINING MOMENTUM
Ellensburg Skatepark Committee President Scott Kennedy got involved with the committee when he moved to the area a few years ago, saying he used to take his daughters from Seattle to the Tri Cities to skateboard.
“I just thought I’d talk to some of the people around here about what we could do to get a good skatepark here in Ellensburg,” he said. “It sounded like they had already been trying, so I pretty much picked up where they left off.”
Since he got started, Kennedy has been working with the city’s parks and recreation department and the local Kiwanis to see what they could do to move the dream forward. He said the current plan is to build a new skate facility at Kiwanis Park, saying the idea has been in the park’s master plan for quite a while. He has worked with Kiwanis to set up a nonprofit to collect donations for the park, which he said will cost approximately $750,000 to build.
Kennedy said the path ahead for the proposed skatepark has recently shifted, in that by being a nonprofit, the committee doesn’t have to go through the arduous permitting and bidding process necessary with projects facilitated by a city department like parks and recreation.
“Now that the rules have changed, I have to get back with parks and rec and Kiwanis to figure out what the next steps are, because it’s different than it was two months ago,” he said of the process.
Once they cement a plan ahead, Kennedy said the committee will put a call out for community members who are willing to provide in-kind donations such as skilled labor to build the facility. With Sunday being the first fundraiser for the park effort, he said the community has already put their support behind the dream.
“I just got the account set up about a month ago,” he said. “All I wanted to do was put $1,000 in the account after this event so that we could avoid the bank fees. Before the event even started, we’ve got over $2,000 in the account. We’re doing very well, and I think as word spreads, more people are going to start getting interested.”
Although he would start building tomorrow if he could, Kennedy said he would be elated to see ground broken on the park by the end of the year. That timeframe is completely contingent on how much funds are raised over that time period, however.
“On average, a park takes five to seven years to build,” he said.
As he looked out at the participants crowding the rather small skatepark, Kennedy said it felt good to be able to combine a memorial to an avid skateboarder lost to the ravages of fentanyl with a fundraiser that would provide local athletes with a way to safely express their passion for the sport.
“With this event, we wanted everybody to look around and understand how close the skateboarding community is,” he said.
A FITTING MEMORIAL
Sage’s mother Teresa was on hand with her husband staffing a booth for a program she hosts at the Ellensburg Community Recovery Community Organization, called the Art of Recovery. The project, held once a month at the ECRCO, is funded through a grant from the Ellensburg Arts Commission. She said the seeing the massive turnout for Sunday’s event was a clear sign of the support the skateboarding community has for each other.
“It’s heartwarming to have this many people and to know how loved Sage is, by his friends and by the community,” she said. “It seemed like Sage knew everyone, and everyone knew him. He was everyone’s friend, and if you were lucky enough to be his friend, you had a place in his heart.”
With Sage spending a considerable amount of time at the skatepark, Teresa said she feels like he would have been in full support of the effort to create a new facility for local skateboarders.
“Skating was definitely something he used as almost meditation for him to process his thoughts and life,” she said. “This would make him really happy. I know he and other people had talked about this idea for years. He was always in the process of thinking about how they could make this happen, so today’s event would make him super proud.”