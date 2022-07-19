Support Local Journalism


Skateboarders from all over Central Washington were on hand at the Ellensburg Skatepark Sunday showing off their wildest tricks, and they were doing it for an amazing cause.

The Sage Francois Memorial Skatepark Fundraiser drew competitors from as far as Wenatchee and Moses Lake, raising funds to build a new facility for skaters in Ellensburg. Francois, an avid skateboarder, passed away last August of a fentanyl overdose. During the competition, prizes were given for both skateboarding and scootering, with all donations going toward the skatepark project.

