A time-honored tradition among local students continues to move forward amidst the pandemic, with some creative modifications made to ensure the children still have the ability to experience the process.
For years, Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group has worked with local educators to host the Salmon in the Classroom event, where elementary students have the opportunity to participate in raising sockeye salmon. The event traditionally culminates with students having the opportunity to release their hatchlings into a local tributary.
Mid-Columbia Education Coordinator Emily Smith said the adjustments began last March at the onset of the pandemic and related in-class teaching restrictions. Instead of being on hand to release the fry into the river, teachers filmed the release for students to watch virtually. As students were sent home last spring, Smith said staff members developed a series of educational programs that could be sent home with school lunches for the children.
At the time, Smith said the hope was that the impacts of the pandemic would only affect last year’s event. Obviously, that changed and Mid-Columbia staff members worked to continue finding ways to modify the program to suit students in the current academic year.
Under the traditional program, Smith would deliver salmon eggs in January to tanks located in classrooms throughout the county, while taking time to explain to the students how the process begins.
“This year, I couldn’t do that,” she said. “I just dropped the eggs off at the front desk, and teachers were responsible for putting them in their tanks.”
Due to pandemic-related logistics, Smith said some teachers were not able to maintain tanks in their classrooms this year. To compensate for that, she said they developed a series of educational videos that teachers could distribute as part of their online curriculum. She said the weekly videos were designed to help inspire the students to get outside and explore their surroundings as part of the educational component.
“My big goal was to still get kids outside during the pandemic,” she said. “So much stuff is in front of the screen now that it’s good to get out and breathe in the fresh air and look at the trees once in a while.”
Each week, Smith records a new video with a unique lesson component. She said the benefit to the distance-learning concept is that the educational reach has been expanded beyond what it was before under the traditional program.
“By putting the videos online, we’re able to hit the homeschool groups and the older kids,” she said. “The arboretum in Yakima is sharing them, so even adults can watch them and learn from them. I think it’s really cool that we’re able to spread it to not just to our schools but also to everyone in the community as well.”
Smith said an added benefit of the video series it that they don’t have a shelf life, and that the information will remain pertinent for years to come. Because of this, she said teachers or community members can access and use the information in the videos as they see fit for years to come.
Information included in the videos touches on a variety of subjects, beginning with a first installment describing how salmon are important to people and how the relationship between humans and salmon has evolved and changed over the years. As the videos progress, Smith said they break down all of the activities she would normally host in the classroom in an in-depth fashion.
“We go over life cycles in the watershed, wind and weather, acidification, the carbon cycle, predators and prey and storm water runoff,” she said. “Some of the really cool activities we do includes students building their own barometer to measure the air pressure and learn to make a compass. They will build a watershed model and water cycle model, as well as stewardship and plant identification. For us, I think there’s a light in all of this in that I think it’s a little more in-depth than what we normally get to do. We can be more thorough and say everything we want to say.”
By providing students with access to in-depth education, Smith hopes that it will inspire them to continue their passion for learning into the summer and beyond. She said it may even inspire them to teach their siblings about what they have learned through the program.
“By having them do it at home, it has the potential to get the whole family involved,” she said.
Smith said she has received positive feedback so far from teachers regarding the lesson series, in that they are able to easily able to fit it into their curriculums to provide to students in the distance learning model.
“There’s not a specific timeframe it has to be done in,” she said. “It’s very flexible.”
As in-class teaching resumes over time, Smith said the long shelf life of the videos will help her integrate them into the traditional format, helping enrich the educational experience for the students.
“I think we can build upon what we’re making,” she said. “We can make it even better than it can be in person.”
Despite the success with the distance model, Smith said she misses being able to directly interact with the students. It is her hope that they can implement a socially distanced release event in the spring, but that obviously depends on metrics that cannot be predicted at this point.
“Everything is up in the air for what spring will look like,” she said. “Everyone is kind of holding their breath.”