Saturday night at the Gard Vinters is a fitting tribute to the life and times of the late local artist Donald O’Connor.
Saturday is the final day of the Donald O’Connor online art auction to benefit Gallery One and the Ellensburg Community Radio.
As a part of the celebration, longtime O’Connor friend and running mate Harvey Swanson will play some music to serenade his friend on the other side and bring a little music to the iconic downtown Ellensburg.
“I’ve known Don since 1970 back in our days at Davis High School in Yakima,” Swanson said. “Neither one of us spent too much time in school.”
Swanson remembers his friend’s free spirit. O’Connor played music as well as pursued his art career, playing the flute, the saxophone and little guitar every now and again.
“Don was a natural-born artist,” he recalled. “He was very independent, and all those words you can use for that kind guy. He was born to be an artist it was just his personality.”
Swanson and O’Connor grew up during the turbulent times on the tail end of the 1960s as the Vietnam War moved into another decade. O’Connor was a bit older, so he was closer to being drafted than Swanson.
Neither were called to duty, but they were shaped by a generation that questioned all the answers.
“There was a strong artist-musician community and a variety of folks involved in different stuff. I wrote a lot of music during that time,” Swanson said. “Right now, I’m a solo act, travel light.
“I play guitar with harmonica rack, a little Dylanesque. My lyrics are a little abstract, lyrical songs. Saturday will be a tribute to Don and all he accomplished.”
Swanson is currently based out of Tonasket, but still has a few friends in the Kittitas Valley. They’ve given him a free hand as to how long he can play. He’ll go on at 5:30 p.m. and see where the road takes him.
The auction ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and the tribute goes from 5 to 8 p.m. People that have purchased art can pick up art on both Saturday and Sunday.