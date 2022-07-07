A proposed scale model railroad at the Kittitas Valley Event Center is being sidetracked indefinitely.
After presenting the proposal to build a volunteer-staffed nonprofit 7 ½-inch scale railroad at the fairgrounds to the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, the board voiced concerns with the project that were in line with the opinion of the Kittitas County Fair Board, deciding the project was not feasible on the planned footprint at the fairgrounds.
The project has had a series of ups and downs, initially being approved by the Fair Board in March 2020. The project was then halted in a vote by the Fair Board last May, but not before the Kittitas County Fair Railroad group spent considerable time and funds out of its pocket on planning and permitting for the project.
Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said the board supports the project and would be willing to explore using lodging tax grants to get it running, but that it would have to be located at a different site than the fairgrounds.
“Based on input from the Fair Board and Event Center director, it would be very difficult to have the railroad riding hardly any days of the year,” she said. “Looking at our current schedule, I think it was somewhere around 14 days that the railroad would be able to operational due to where the tracks were going to be set in front some of the event center venues.”
Osiadacz said one suggestion was that the railroad footprint be moved to the outside perimeter of the event center. Another idea would be to look at other sites in the county such as the historic Kittitas Railroad Depot.
“That could possibly bring tourism out to Kittitas,” she said. “We thought it could be a good opportunity to bring train enthusiasts to the depot. Where the tracks were running was really the biggest concern. It wasn’t necessarily the event center itself. It was the logistics between people moving and walking, the events occurring, and the location of the tracks.”
Kittitas County Fair Board President Jarred Fudacz said the board’s ultimate mission is to plan around the events incorporated into the fair, and for that reason, he said the board could not support the project due to the potential impacts on the safety elements of the fair’s operation.
“Basically, it just came down to space and capacity of the grounds during fair time,” he said of the board’s stance on the proposal. “That’s about plain and simple what it is. We’re already busting at the seams during that weekend for space. The county is working on growing the fairgrounds and there is an expansion master plan. It was suggested not to not do it, but to postpone it to better fit within that master plan in the north end expansion.”
Although the board initially approved the project, Fudacz said it had to take a hard look at the sustainability and success of the fair during the pandemic, and the proposal simply wasn’t a good fit for the time being.
“It’s a great program, and it’s a great project,” he said. “The timing was off, and after further consideration from the Fair Board’s standpoint, there were concerns about space and safety for spectators and fair patrons during those busier times of the fair, specifically Saturday and other peak capacity times of attendance. The board just didn’t feel that it was the right fit at the time until there was more progress made with the north-end expansion. It was suggested to further revisit it then.”
After making no progress during last week’s meeting, Kittitas County Fair Railroad member Gary Bos said the collective feeling is of frustration. He said there isn’t a sense of direction with the project for the time being due to the decision, especially after all the planning went forward for the current footprint.
“This was a service we were willing to provide to the community,” he said of the railroad. “Unless you’re in a big city, these things don’t make it in their own venue.”
Looking toward the future, Bos said he will continue following his passion for railroading, just not at the fairgrounds.
“My goal at this point is not burn any bridges and not to anger any people,” he said of the proposal’s future. “If someday they change their mind, maybe I’ll still be young enough to build a railroad. Or maybe younger people will come into our group, but for now, I don’t see it happening in Kittitas County.”