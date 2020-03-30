Meeting the needs for child care and graduating seniors under the COVID-19 restrictions were topics addressed by the Ellensburg School Board in an online meeting held Thursday
The Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) released priorities March 17 directing what actions schools should take during this closure. Among other items, the guidelines required schools to “develop plans to be a child care provider of last resort.” The guidelines also stated schools provide high school seniors with the information they need to graduate and support their transition into college.
As a result of school closure, many children who would be at school during the day are now at home, requiring a parent or guardian to look after them. For some, staying home to watch children is not possible, due to their job being essential. Ellensburg School District Superintendent Jinger Haberer said the district is expecting about 60 children to utilize the child care service that will be offered.
Haberer said Kelly Kronbauer, ESD Executive Director of Special Services is “running point” on putting together a child care program. She also said the district is looking at Valley View Elementary as a potential location for the program. However, if the number of students continues to increase, the district would consider using two locations.
The district will need to follow health and safety protocols while operating the child care service. This includes taking the temperature of students and staff whenever they entire the building. They will also be separating groups of students to reduce the risk of community spread.
Haberer said they hope to get this service up and running by Wednesday or Thursday, April 1 and 2.
GRADUATING SENIORS
OSPI priorities also require that the school provide graduating seniors with everything they need to meet graduation requirements. Haberer said the district will be going through every senior’s schedule to make sure they are on track.
Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow will be working with staff to make sure they know what is needed for every senior. Haberer said the district is considering using a pass/fail approach for work from here on.
Seniors will still need to complete a “high school and beyond plan.” ESD counselors will take a look at what kind of supports the district needs to put in place to make sure everyone is able to complete this project without leaving their homes.
If a student ends up falling short of meeting their credit requirements, there is still the possibility that they could apply for a credit waiver. The state Board of Education is meeting this week to discuss how waivers could change due to statewide school closure.
“Really want to make sure we do whatever we can, even virtually, to make senior year very special for seniors,” Haberer said.