The Ellensburg School District has been forced to re-route its entire school bus system as a direct result of the district implementing a hybrid in-person model, and a severe lack of bus drivers.
“COVID is putting further pressure on us with a driver shortage,” ESD Executive Director of Business Services Brian Aiken said. “If this continues, if we lose any further drivers or we get into flu season and we start having sick calls, it’s going to get pretty dicey for us.”
Aiken said drivers have been leaving the district because of the pandemic. Many bus drivers are in the high-risk area and have left because they want to distance as much as possible. He said it’s hard to blame anyone who wants to leave due to health concerns, especially during a worldwide pandemic of a “nasty virus.”
However, the district has been having a driver shortage since before the pandemic. It is currently running many substitute drivers full-time, and is constantly looking for new ones.
The district has been able to keep bus routes, close to or under an hour. However, with Morgan Middle School starting in-person learning Monday, and Ellensburg High School the week after, bus drivers will be working hard to transport all students on time. Due to the limited number of drivers, current drivers will have to make multiple trips, to pick up all the students from the elementary, middle and high schools.
“We’re going out twice in the morning, and then we are going out twice in the afternoon, but before where we had 30 to 40 bus routes that were only an hour and a half in the morning, and an hour and a half in the evening. Now there are maybe three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon and it’s the same bus driver doing both,” Aiken said. “We are using less buses, but it’s not a problem with a bus shortage it’s a problem with the number of drivers.”
According to Aiken, the district is doing everything it can to protect drivers and students while on the bus. Masks are required and so is social distancing. The buses are cleaned and disinfected every day. However, Aiken admits the virus is unpredictable, and there is still a lot people don’t know.
He said the people working in the bus garage have “been real troopers” when it comes to keeping the buses safe and operational, as well as creating bus routes during changing school start times and staggered starts regarding MMS and EHS.