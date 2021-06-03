The Excellence in Ellensburg Celebration is an opportunity for the Ellensburg School District to thank and honor the people who helped the most throughout the year, which was especially important for this school year, as the district faced new and unexpected challenges in the form of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The staff, parents and community members that we are honoring tonight, as well as many others within the district, work hard every day to create a promising future for all students,” Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “Tonight, we have the privilege of showing them how much we appreciate their hard work.”
The celebration was at the Morgan Middle School Theater, and was also live-streamed to the community as attendance was limited do to the coronavirus pandemic. The event started on June 2 at 6 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m.
There were 56 people and teams nominated for awards throughout the night in six categories, teacher of the year, classified/protech staff of the year, administrators of the year, parent/guardian of the year, community member of the year and team of the year.
For teachers and classified/protech staff, each school in the district had its own set of nominations, voted on by the people in the community. Other categories counted all people in the district and beyond if applicable.
The winners for teacher of the year were Joseph Chang of Mount Stuart Elementary, Kathy Harrell of Lincoln Elementary, Katherine Malcolm of Valley View Elementary, Joell Boast of Morgan Middle School and Levi Teasley of Ellensburg High School.
For classified/protech staff the winners were Sue Hanson at Lincoln, Rebecca Seth of Valley View, Adrienne Grasher at Morgan Middle and Lainie Sharon of Ellensburg High School.
Parent of the year was a simple choice, as there was only one nomination, Marla Bieker with Lincoln Elementary School. This was due to her work making sure the children at the school had books. Principal JoAnne Duncan said when the pandemic hit, Bieker stepped up to find ways to continue the in-person book fair, eventually finding a modified version that the school could use.
The next nominations was the team of the year. Unlike the other categories, there was no winner, instead the four teams nominated were all recognized with awards as thanks to their service. These teams were the Ellensburg High School custodians (Mark Lindervag, Ray Hawk, Gary Whitehead Joetta Weidenbach and Danelle Lopez), the EHS assistant administrators team (Neil Musser, Haley Naboychik, Cole Kanyer and Ole Hall), the Morgan Middle School counseling team (Susan Hammond, Tiffany Beardsley and Talia Mifflin) and the district connections team (Heather Hall, Ashley Dobson, Haley Kretschman, Luca Bicchieri, Katrina Brooks, Ashley Jantzer and Elizabeth Periman).
For community member of the year there were two nominations and two winners. The first was Dr. Mark Larson, who was nominated for his work helping the community and the district through the coronavirus pandemic. School Board President Jason White said if it wasn’t for Larson’s help, the district would not have been able to return to in-person learning, and their might have been cases of transmission in school if they had. The other winner was Carlyn Saunders, KEEN director at the Nature School, which offered outdoor learning and exploration to students.
The district also thanked the teachers and staff who have retired both in the 2020-21 school year and the 2019-20 school year, as they could not be thanked last year because of the pandemic.