Ellensburg schools have served nearly 20,000 more meals in the 2020 school year. This time last year, the school district served 92,501 meals. So far this year, 111,358 meals have been served.
There are a couple possible reasons for this, the grab-and-go meal program during the hybrid model, lunches being free and the fact that meals are being served to not just students registered in the district, but to all children under 18 who show up asking for food.
The grab-and-go format was created for distance learning, and provides children with five lunches and five breakfasts. The meals are handed out once a week from five different locations in Ellensburg. Meals are also served to students at school when they are taking class in-person through the hybrid model. This means students taking class in person can be served seven meals, which was planned by the district, according to ESD Food Services Director Alexandra Epstein-Solfield.
Epstein-Solfield said the district has not had a problem getting enough food to meet the increased demand, and they are perfectly fine with students receiving meals for the weekend.
“In the past we have only provided five days worth of meals, now we are providing up to seven days worth,” Epstein-Solfield said. “So that does account for some of the increase in how much we are serving.”
Serving meals in packs of five also accounts for students who may not eat school lunch everyday. Some students could bring a packed lunch some days and eat school lunch on others. Because of the meal packs, those students are counted as eating a school meal everyday of class.
“I think in a lot of ways it really helps mitigate people’s grocery bills. For the families who participate, it sounds like the kids get really excited by their boxes and look forward to them each week,” Epstein-Solfield said.
She said most of the food being served at the grab-and-go locations and at the schools have been simple meals that are easy to move with. This is so families can hold them for days at a time when picking them up. Students attending school in-person are still required to practice COVID-19 safety even during lunch, which usually requires students to walk with their food, depending on the school.
District officials hope to be able to return to “scratch cooking” next semester and serve meals to students attending in-person that range outside things like hamburgers and breakfast bars.
“We haven’t been doing a lot of items like our homemade pastas or chilies, although we do hope to start reintroducing some of that stuff next semester,” Epstein-Solfeild said.