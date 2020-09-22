The coronavirus has changed nearly all aspects of our lives, even picture day in the Ellensburg School District has been adapted to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Morgan Middle School held a drive-through picture day Sept. 17, where parents would drop their kids off by the gym and wait in their vehicles. Students would entire the building in masks and stand on marked spots six-feet from each other until it was their turn to have their photo taken. Only when the students were standing in front of the camera about to have their picture taken could they remove their masks.
“I think it’s great,” said parent Kari Seamons. “I think it’s done really well.”
MMS gave families between noon and 6 p.m. to have their students picture taken. Dean of Students Scott Botten said they wanted to work around any busy schedule a family might have.
“We’ve never done it like this because we have never had this issue, so this is all new,” Botten said. “Usually we can do it one class at time and it’s very orderly. When we do it like this, we don’t really know when parents are going to be available to do it.”
MMS parent Rosalie McQuesten said the picture process is a little complicated, and was unhappy how she had to wait around 30 minutes for her children to have their picture taken. Her son, Seth felt the process went well, and was rather quick.
“It was pretty good,” Seth said. “I didn’t have to wait very long, it didn’t feel like 30 minutes.”
Ellensburg High School will be having a similar picture day Sept 25.