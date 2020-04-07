Creating a home learning environment can be challenging for families with students in public education. With the most recent announcement made by Gov. Inslee, students will be learning from home for the rest of the school year.
This is not homeschooling, but public school using remote education to teach students at home. However, there are some similarities. Currently, school districts are working with families to make this program work, and new learning officially began Monday.
To help families who find their children suddenly attending class at home, homeschool parents are willing to give some advice.
“Consistency to say we are going to be doing school from this-time to this-time,” Homeschool parent Laura Landon said. “We are going to eliminate all distractions. We won’t answer the phone, we won’t answer the door.”
Landon’s point is it is important for students to understand that this is still school curriculum, and it’s important that they focus on it. Sticking to their school schedule and eliminating distractions will help create a strong learning environment.
“It’s hard for home to feel like school when it never has been before,” Landon said. “My kids never known any other way, but if you have been in public school your entire life and then tomorrow, your living room is your classroom, it can be hard to adjust to.”
Former homeschool parent Sue Hart pointed out it is important to remember to get students exercise. She said kids are simply wired differently from adults, and balancing exercise with screen time can make a difference.
“Just a balance of the computer time with some physical activity is very important,” Hart said. “Screen fatigue is real and balance is going to be really important.”
Parent Michelle Saluskin said it is important to set students up somewhere they are comfortable. She homeschools her children, although she moved her oldest to Morgan Middle School in sixth grade. She said he was “bummed out” when he heard schools were closed for the rest of the school year.
“He said ‘well I can’t really learn this way, online and stuff,” Saluskin said. “I asked him if it would help if he had his own area and desk and everything and he said ‘yes.’”
She said that he has become much more independent as a student since he started attending public school. She would encourage parents to help their children out when they need it, but to remember that they are independent thinkers and that they should be able to get most of the work done themselves.