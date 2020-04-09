Kittitas School District is supplying students with laptops for remote learning, distributing the computers to students on Wednesday afternoon.
This effort is to help as many students who may not the technology they need for remote learning at home. As is every other school in the state, Kittitas is not bringing students back to the classroom this school year.
Superintendent Mike Nollan said the district made sure all the computers were properly disinfected before distributing them to students. The district had families pick up the computers in a method that followed social distancing guidelines.
Starting Wednesday, families were able to get the computers from the district. To organize the handouts, the district scheduled pickup of computers by grade. K-5 was in the morning and 6-12 was in the afternoon. Nollan said they gave out around 130 laptops.
Nollan said the district made sure the computers safety and security features were “up-to-speed.” He also said the district made a Chromebook user guide for parents. Starting Monday, new lessons will be taught to students, and Nollan said the district is ready to offer tech support if needed.
The district plans mainly to use Google Classroom and Zoom for remote learning. Primary school students will be using the program Seesaw.
This is still schoolwork, students are expected to attend class and complete assignments just the same as if they were in the classroom.
“It will be mandatory work. It will be work that is turned in whether it be packets or computer,” Nollan said. “It will be work that is graded in some way. It is a lot different than if they were in the classroom, but it is real and it is what they are going to be doing for the next couple of months.”
To get computers, families had to sign them out with the school. Nollan said anyone who stills needs laptops should contact their principal and set up a time to get them.
Having a laptop won’t do a student much good if they don’t have any internet access. For those students, Nollan said the district will be supplying them with a packet of learning material until the district is able to provide them with internet, if they can.