In a move that is good for both agriculture producers and wildlife, U.S. Representatives Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced bipartisan legislation to support farmers, who voluntarily participate in conservation programs, according to a news release.

The bill is a win for agricultural producers and a win for wildlife. By moving this legislation forward, Congress can help preserve habitat for vulnerable species for generations to come.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com