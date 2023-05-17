U.S. Representatives Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced bipartisan legislation to support farmers, who voluntarily participate in conservation programs. Schrier was in Cle Elum last month to discuss issues with seniors at the FISH Open Table luncheon.
In a move that is good for both agriculture producers and wildlife, U.S. Representatives Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced bipartisan legislation to support farmers, who voluntarily participate in conservation programs, according to a news release.
The bill is a win for agricultural producers and a win for wildlife. By moving this legislation forward, Congress can help preserve habitat for vulnerable species for generations to come.
The Conservation Reserve Program’s State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement initiative is a particular interest to Washington state, Schrier said in the release.
“In Washington state, acres protected by the SAFE initiative are particularly critical for two native birds — the sage-grouse and sharp-tailed grouse,” said Schrier, who serves as the chairman of the New Democrat Coalition’s Farm Bill Task Force. “Both of these birds are state-listed as endangered, with fewer than 1,000 individuals remaining, respectively.
“Most of their remaining habitat is on private land, which is why it is important to incentivize farmers to conserve this land in its natural state. I’m glad to be working with Congressman Newhouse on this important legislation for our state.”
The ENABLE Conservation Act of 2023 will permanently establish the SAFE initiative under the Conservation Reserve Program to ensure farmers who want to participate in this program are able to.
“The State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) initiative’s Conservation Reserve Program is critical to farmers and landowners across Central Washington who create and restore wildlife habitat for vulnerable species,” Rep. Newhouse said in the release.
“I am proud to introduce the ENABLE Conservation Act alongside Rep. Schrier to help Washington state farmers to conserve our natural land and preserve future generations of habitat.”
This bill reverts to a previous policy enacted under the 2014 Farm Bill to allow for SAFE and other important conservation programs to be waived from the county cap if it meets USDA and the county’s shared goals.
“This legislation will make commonsense improvements to CRP to make the program easier to access for farmers and landowners while improving the benefits for wildlife like the sage grouse and sharp tailed grouse,” said Aviva Glaser, senior director of agriculture policy at the National Wildlife Federation.
“We look forward to working with Representatives Schrier and Newhouse and the House Agriculture Committee to ensure that these changes are included in the 2023 Farm Bill.”