After Central Washington University delayed the start of spring quarter to April 8, it was an all-hands-on-deck effort to move an entire curriculum online.
Professors with a little more experience navigating virtual education spent that extra week helping those who were newer to the process. Physics professor Bruce Palmquist was one of many lending that helping hand, and said after Day 1 being in the books, he hasn’t received any frantic emails yet.
Palmquist said he tried to steer educators away from simply recording videos of their lectures and posting them online since there is plenty of that kind of content online for free of varying degrees of quality, and it’s simply not a good way to teach people.
“Just watching an hour-long video of somebody, especially if it’s a professor who isn’t used to talking in front of a camera with a microphone, that just doesn’t work very well,” Palmquist said. “I try to get people to think about how they can get students more engaged in the learning.”
He admits some topics lend themselves better to the online environment, but said a lot can be done with subjects people typically think are more hands-on like science. NASA, for instance, has big data sets online that students can do mathematics with, and that kind of work gets students engaging with the material.
Although labs have been more tricky to transition, Palmquist said for the most part, general education labs will be able to go online just fine.
“Of course (getting hands on) is a key component to science and for upper level science classes,” he said. “People who are going to be working in a lab next year, going to graduate school — yes I think substitutes for that would fall short for the real thing. But most of the equipment you’re using in a general education class you’re probably not going to use again, so using simulations is just fine.”
GLASSS HALF FULL
While these large transitions can have a lot of people seeing a glass half empty, Palmquist thinks the necessity of this transition will be a much-needed injection of creativity into Central’s classes.
“I actually think that some classes will be better taught this quarter than in the past,” he said. “The common wisdom is everyone is just going to scrape by and this is going to be a race to the bottom. But I think that a pretty good percentage of classes will be better taught because people are thinking about them and doing things in different ways.”
Palmquist compared it to someone changing their health habits after receiving a poor medical diagnosis.
“It’s like you get the call from your doctor that you have heart problems, so you really do need to start exercise,” Palmquist said. “Some people that get that call and then start running marathons and start body building. This could be a little shot in the arm for some parts of the Central curriculum.”